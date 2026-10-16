Rs 9,000 premium shoes start ‘falling apart’ in 15 days, man wins replacement, Rs 2,500

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The commission was hearing a consumer complaint alleging that a Rs 9,000 pair of men’s shoes developed torn stitching within 15 days of purchase and that the seller failed to resolve the buyer’s replacement request.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Shoes Delhi Consumer Commission Compensation Consumer NewsThe commission held that the buyer had established deficiency on the seller’s part and ordered a replacement pair with an additional three-month warranty and Rs 2,500 compensation. (Image generated using AI)
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A Delhi consumer commission has ordered a seller to replace a pair of shoes worth Rs 9,000 after its stitching allegedly began coming off within 15 days of purchase in September 2023, despite a three-month warranty. The commission directed the seller to provide a new pair of the same brand and size, extend the warranty by another three months, and pay Rs 2,500 in compensation.

The East Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and member Ravi Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by Mohd Shadab against the manufacturer and retailer.

“The complainant is able to prove the deficiency on the part of the opposite party (the manufacturer), however, there is another aspect that the opposite party in its written statement, although which cannot be read in evidence have mentioned that the request for replacement was made by the complainant which was accepted but before the shoes could have been replaced the complainant has filed the present complaint case just to get compensation,” the commission said on September 30.

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Shadab purchased the men’s shoes for Rs 9,000 on September 23, 2023. He alleged that the stitching on the upper portion began tearing after 10 to 15 days of use, despite the three-month warranty.

Buyer seeks replacement, compensation

According to the complaint, Shadab approached the seller’s store seeking a replacement after noticing the damage. He alleged that the issue remained unresolved and that the shoes were neither replaced nor returned to him.

He then sent a legal notice on December 5, 2023, but claimed that the company neither responded to the notice nor replaced the footwear. Shadab approached the commission seeking replacement of the shoes, Rs 50,000 in compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

The company was served with the complaint but failed to file its written statement within the prescribed period. Its application seeking condonation of the delay was dismissed on March 24, 2025, as the delay exceeded the permissible period. As a result, its written statement was not taken on record.

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Seller cites earlier replacement requests

In its written arguments, the company claimed that it had replaced the complainant’s shoes on three earlier occasions to maintain customer satisfaction. It alleged that the repeated requests raised questions about the complainant’s conduct.

Shadab’s counsel argued that a consumer was entitled to seek a replacement if a product did not meet the specifications represented by the seller. The commission noted that the company’s contentions could not be fully considered because its written statement was not on record. It also observed that the seller had not explained why complaints about its product had allegedly arisen repeatedly.

After considering the material before it, the commission held that the complainant had established deficiency on the seller’s part. The commission, however, declined to award litigation expenses. The company had contended in its written arguments that it had agreed to replace the shoes but that the complainant filed the case before the replacement could be completed.

The commission observed that this contention had some merit while assessing the claim for litigation expenses. It said that if the replacement request had already been accepted, the complainant should have allowed the seller some time to act on it. The shoes were returned to the store on November 1, 2023, and that the legal notice was served on December 5, 2023.

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Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the seller to replace the shoes with a new pair of the same brand and size, extend the warranty by another three months and pay Rs 2,500 in compensation. The seller must comply within 30 days of receiving the judgment. The order states that failure to comply will attract interest at nine per cent per annum on this amount, from the date of filing the complaint until realisation.

Takeaway

If a product develops defects soon after purchase, keep the bill, warranty documents, photographs of the damage and records of your communication with the seller. Make a written replacement or repair request and preserve copies of any legal notice sent.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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