Rs 9,000 premium shoes start ‘falling apart’ in 15 days, man wins replacement, Rs 2,500

A Delhi consumer commission has ordered a seller to replace a pair of shoes worth Rs 9,000 after its stitching allegedly began coming off within 15 days of purchase in September 2023, despite a three-month warranty. The commission directed the seller to provide a new pair of the same brand and size, extend the warranty by another three months, and pay Rs 2,500 in compensation.

The East Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and member Ravi Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by Mohd Shadab against the manufacturer and retailer.

“The complainant is able to prove the deficiency on the part of the opposite party (the manufacturer), however, there is another aspect that the opposite party in its written statement, although which cannot be read in evidence have mentioned that the request for replacement was made by the complainant which was accepted but before the shoes could have been replaced the complainant has filed the present complaint case just to get compensation,” the commission said on September 30.