Rs 85 lakh bitcoin scam: Why Calcutta High Court refused to quash case despite ‘innocence’ claim

Observing that only on “apprehension”, a case involving more than Rs 80 lakh cannot be quashed, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a revision plea of a man seeking to quash criminal proceedings in a high-value bitcoin trading fraud case.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das was hearing a plea of a man, accused of involvement in a bitcoin trading fraud case, seeking to quash the proceedings against him in the case.

The accused-petitioner claimed that he was not named in the original FIR, and the allegations were vague and baseless.

“Only based on apprehension, a case involving more than 80 lakhs cannot be quashed specially when the investigation is still going on by the Anti-Fraud section, and the petitioner is not an FIR-named accused,” the court said on February 4.