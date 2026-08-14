Rs 71,000 scooter turns ‘unusable’, disabled Kerala couple wins replacement, Rs 13,000

The Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered TVS Motor Company and its dealer to replace within 45 days a scooter given by a panchayat to a disabled couple for livelihood in 2021, after it developed repeated problems and became unusable. If the company fails to replace the product, they must pay Rs 71,834 with 9 per cent annual interest, besides Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 costs.

Commission president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member K R Radhakrishnan were hearing an appeal by Ajmal A and his wife Aseena against the June 18, 2025 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Alappuzha.

“Since the vehicle could not be repaired correctly and completely, the said vehicle could not be used for the livelihood of the complainants,” said the commission on July 20, modifying the district forum’s direction to repair the scooter.

The vehicle, manufactured by TVS Motor Company, was purchased on October 29, 2021, under a panchayat scheme to provide livelihoods to persons with disabilities and was handed over to the couple. Both Ajmal and Aseena are physically disabled, while the order also mentioned that Ajmal is “visually challenged”.

Problems soon after purchase

The vehicle developed problems shortly after purchase. The couple took it to Top Haven TVS at Aalummoodu Junction, Kuttamperoor, for repairs, but the problems persisted. On the dealer’s instructions, they took it to another dealer but were directed back to Top Haven TVS.

Also Read | Kerala man wins Rs 1.36 lakh payout after missing connecting flight to Riyadh

The scooter could not be used after October 26, 2023. Its crank and other engine parts had already been replaced, but the problems continued. It was later taken to TVS AST Motors at Kayamkulam, but the defects could not be rectified. The couple then approached the district commission alleging deficiency in service.

TVS Motor Company denied any manufacturing defect and said the problems had been resolved to the couple’s satisfaction. The district commission, however, directed TVS Motor Company and Top Haven TVS to fix the defects free of cost and pay Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 costs. The couple then appealed before the state commission.

Story continues below this ad

Commission examines repair history

The state commission noted that the company or its dealer had not filed an appeal to challenge the district panel’s finding of deficiency in service. It, therefore, held that the finding had become final under Section 68 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It also noted that the finding that the company and its dealer were unable to completely repair the defects had not been challenged. The state commission also considered a motor vehicle inspector’s report which stated that the vehicle could not be used because of the heavy sound and heat emerging from its engine.

The commission noted that although the report was initially marked subject to objection, it was later proved through another witness without challenge. It also recorded that the respondent’s witness did not disown its contents. Workshop records showed that the vehicle had been taken for repairs on several occasions.

Order to replace scooter

The state commission noted that the invoice showed the vehicle’s price as Rs 71,834. It also considered that the panchayat had provided the vehicle under a livelihood scheme for the complainants, who were disabled persons.

Story continues below this ad

Since the vehicle could not be repaired correctly and completely, the commission said it could not be used for their livelihood. It, hence, modified the district commission’s order and directed TVS Motor Company and Top Haven TVS to replace the vehicle with a new one.

The replacement must be made within 45 days of receipt of a copy of the state commission’s order. If the opposite parties fail to do so, they must pay Rs 71,834, the invoice price, with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of default until realisation.

If the vehicle is replaced, the complainants must immediately hand over the existing scooter to company and its dealer, along with its registration certificate and sale letter. The state panel confirmed the Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 costs ordered by the district forum.

Takeaway

If a vehicle repeatedly develops defects and authorised dealers fail to repair them completely, buyers can approach the consumer commission for appropriate relief. In this case, the state commission found that repeated unsuccessful repairs, supported by the motor vehicle inspector’s report and workshop records, justified replacing the vehicle rather than ordering another repair.

Story continues below this ad

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Navi Mumbai woman wins Rs 6.3 lakh over ‘negligent’ 9 dental root canals in 6 months

Charged Rs 10 for paper carry bag at store, Karnataka man wins refund, Rs 10,000 payout

Rs 1.57 crore SUV ‘fails’ within weeks, buyer wins replacement, Rs 2.2 lakh payout