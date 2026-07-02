Rs 6,000 running shoes lose their soles within a month, company ordered to pay Rs 16,000

The company admitted that it had approved the complainant’s claim to exchange the shoes, but said their technical analysis had revealed no manufacturing defect. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Chandigarh has held a sportswear company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after it allegedly sold a defective shoe to a customer.

President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member B M Sharma ordered the sportswear brand, Asics India Pvt Ltd, to refund the purchase price of Rs 6,499 and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

“Appearance of defects within a short span of about one month from the date of purchase indicates that the product sold was substandard and did not conform to the standard reasonably expected by the consumer,” the commission held in its order dated June 29.