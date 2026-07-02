Rs 6,000 running shoes lose their soles within a month, company ordered to pay Rs 16,000

The complainant said that despite repeatedly requesting the shop to replace the shoes with a similar model or refund the paid amount, his request was denied.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 05:15 PM IST
Shoe caseThe company admitted that it had approved the complainant’s claim to exchange the shoes, but said their technical analysis had revealed no manufacturing defect. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A consumer commission in Chandigarh has held a sportswear company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after it allegedly sold a defective shoe to a customer.

President Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member B M Sharma ordered the sportswear brand, Asics India Pvt Ltd, to refund the purchase price of Rs 6,499 and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

“Appearance of defects within a short span of about one month from the date of purchase indicates that the product sold was substandard and did not conform to the standard reasonably expected by the consumer,” the commission held in its order dated June 29.

According to the complainant, he had bought a pair of running shoes from the company’s store on August 30, 2020. Although the shoes had a listed price of Rs 12,999, they were sold to him for Rs 6,499, at a 50 per cent discount. Within about a month of purchase, he allegedly began experiencing discomfort while using the shoes and discovered that the sole had separated from the heel and the adhesive had come off from the sides.

He claimed the defect left him stranded during his daily walk and could have caused a serious accident. He sent the shoes back to the store and was told that his had been approved. However, instead of replacing the shoes with the same model or refunding the purchase price, the company allegedly asked him to accept a credit voucher.

Also Read | ‘Demand for death decree absurd’: LIC told to pay Rs 8.5 lakh to ‘murdered’ man’s mother

The complainant said that despite repeatedly requesting the shop to replace the shoes with a similar model or refund the paid amount, his request was denied. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he moved the consumer forum.

The sportswear company admitted that it had approved the complainant’s claim for exchange, but said its technical analysis had revealed no manufacturing defect. It asserted that the exchange offer was merely a goodwill gesture.

Story continues below this ad

The company further alleged that the complainant demanded an illegal sum instead of accepting the exchange. It denied offering the man a credit voucher for the purchase amount.

‘Substandard product’

  • The commission refused to accept that there was no manufacturing defect in the shoes. If so, there would have been no reason for the company to approve the customer’s claim for exchange.
  • The company had failed to produce any technical report, expert opinion or laboratory analysis to support its assertion that the shoes were free from manufacturing defects.
  • Without evidence, the company’s claims alone cannot disprove the complainant’s documentary proof. There was also no proof that the complainant had demanded an illegal sum from the company.
  • Even if the customer had declined an exchange, the company could have refunded or credited the purchase amount.
Also Read | Refused hotel booking money, honeymoon couple wins Rs 1.25 lakh refund

Refund, relief ordered

Observing that a consumer buying an expensive branded running shoe is entitled to expect reasonable durability, the commission held that the appearance of defects within a month indicated that the product was substandard. Since several years had lapsed and replacement of the defective shoes was no longer practical, the commission directed the company to refund the purchase price and to pay Rs 10,000. It also directed that the order be complied with within 60 days.

Consumers facing grievances may contact their respective state consumer helplines (Chandigarh helpline: 1800-300-11-007) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments