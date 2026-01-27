Rs 52 lakh to Rs 9.16 crore: Punjab and Haryana High Court says ‘not only about numbers’ in record payout for disabled lawyer

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of an accident victim and insurance company against the tribunal court order. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: Observing that compensation in injury cases was not merely about numbers, but also about acknowledging pain, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded to a lawyer suffering from 100 per cent functional disability from Rs 52 lakh to Rs 9.16 crore.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma was dealing with a plea filed by the insurance company and the lawyer against the 2008 order of a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Jalandhar, in a motor vehicle accident case.

Justice Sharma said that claimant seeks enhancement of compensation not as a matter of largesse, but as a rightful claim grounded in law, equity, and compassion. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Sharma said that claimant seeks enhancement of compensation not as a matter of largesse, but as a rightful claim grounded in law, equity, and compassion. (Image enhanced using AI)

The tribunal had awarded Rs 52 lakh to the lawyer who met with an accident in 2002 after the scooter he was a riding pillion was hit by a car allegedly coming from the wrong direction.