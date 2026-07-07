Consumer court awards Rs 40,000 to widow over ‘excessive’ Rs 51,494 electricity bill

The commission rejected the utility's objection, holding that Devi was the beneficiary of the electricity connection and therefore a consumer. (Image generated using AI)

The Shimla Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Himachal Pradesh state electricity board to pay a widow Rs 40,000 towards mental agony and harassment after she was slapped with a Rs 51,000 electricity bill — a massive jump from her usual monthly bills that ran only in the hundreds.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shimla, president Dr Baldev Singh and member Nidhi Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by one Shibi Devi against the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) over alleged excessive electricity bills and wrongful disconnection of power supply.

“The bills in dispute on the face of it appear to be excessive ones…The OPs (HPSEBL officials) have enough opportunities to prove on record that the bills in dispute have been raised as per the actual consumption. The details of consumption were withheld by the OP for the reason best known to them,” the commission said on June 25, noting that the electricity board failed to produce records proving the huge bills reflected actual consumption.