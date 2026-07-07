Consumer court awards Rs 40,000 to widow over ‘excessive’ Rs 51,494 electricity bill

4 min readNew DelhiJul 7, 2026 03:16 PM IST
The Shimla Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Himachal Pradesh state electricity board to pay a widow Rs 40,000 towards mental agony and harassment after she was slapped with a Rs 51,000 electricity bill — a massive jump from her usual monthly bills that ran only in the hundreds.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shimla, president Dr Baldev Singh and member Nidhi Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by one Shibi Devi against the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) over alleged excessive electricity bills and wrongful disconnection of power supply.
“The bills in dispute on the face of it appear to be excessive ones…The OPs (HPSEBL officials) have enough opportunities to prove on record that the bills in dispute have been raised as per the actual consumption. The details of consumption were withheld by the OP for the reason best known to them,” the commission said on June 25, noting that the electricity board failed to produce records proving the huge bills reflected actual consumption.
The case stemmed from a dramatic spike in Devi’s electricity bills during 2022. While her household had historically received bills ranging from Rs 106 to Rs 220, the board issued various bills including Rs 51,494. She maintained that she used only two or three bulbs in the house and could not have consumed electricity on such a scale.
Bills skyrocket
According to the complaint, the electricity connection continued in the name of her late husband, Surat Ram, who died in 2013. Despite repeatedly requesting that HPSEBL transfer the connection into her name, the records were never updated.
She alleged that she was forced to pay Rs 1,742 after officials threatened to disconnect the supply. The following month, she received another bill of Rs 38,131, followed by several more inflated demands despite repeated oral and written complaints seeking correction.
Board’s defence
HPSEBL denied any deficiency in service, claiming the bills reflected actual consumption along with pending arrears. It also argued that Devi was not a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act because the electricity connection remained in her deceased husband’s name.
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Commission not convinced
- The commission rejected the utility’s objection, holding that Devi was the beneficiary of the electricity connection and therefore a consumer.
- It found that while the complainant had produced previous bills showing charges of only Rs 106 and Rs 219, HPSEBL failed to place on record the meter’s consumption history or any technical evidence proving that the disputed bills were accurate.
- The commission said that merely producing default notices and disconnection orders was not enough when the utility had access to the complete consumption records but chose not to produce them.
- During the proceedings, the matter also reached the Himachal Pradesh State Consumer Commission, which directed the complainant to deposit 50 per cent of the disputed amount, Rs 25,737.
- After the payment was made, the electricity connection was restored in December 2023.
- Allowing the complaint, the commission directed HPSEBL not to recover the disputed amounts and instead issue fresh bills based on the complainant’s average historical consumption.
- It also ordered adjustment of all amounts already deposited by the complainant, including Rs 25,737, Rs 1,742 and Rs 4,500, in future bills.
- Besides directing the utility to extend the benefit of the Himachal Pradesh government’s electricity concession scheme, the commission awarded Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs.
- HPSEBL has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days.
Consumer takeaway
The ruling reinforces that electricity consumers cannot be forced to pay unusually high bills unless the utility can substantiate them with meter readings or consumption records. If a sudden spike in a power bill appears inconsistent with past usage, consumers have the right to seek verification, challenge the demand before the consumer commission, and claim compensation if the utility fails to justify the charges or acts unfairly.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh helpline: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.