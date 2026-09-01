Rs 500 trap, 1:40 am missed call: How undercover cops busted Manali sex racket

A missed call after the money was accepted for alleged sexual services triggered a midnight police raid in Manali on December 22, 2025.

Two cops in civil dress posing as customers had allegedly used marked Rs 500 notes as part of the trap to uncover a prostitution racket. They were instructed to make a missed call if the money was accepted and share their location. The operation began after police received secret information that sex workers were operating around Mall Road and the Manali bus stand.

At around 1.40 am, one of the decoys made the call and shared their location with the police. Officers then reached the spot and apprehended seven women and two men. According to the prosecution, the rescued women informed the police that they were brought to Manali with promises of domestic-help jobs but were instead pushed into prostitution. Among those arrested was the accused man, who later approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court for bail.

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Describing the act of inducing a person to become a sex worker as “the worst degradation of humanity”, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has rejected bail to the man accused of pushing women into prostitution. The court said that it objectifies the human body, and releasing the accused could encourage similar offences and harm society.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla, in an August 19 order, said, “Even if girls were carrying out the activities with their consent, based on the inducement provided by the petitioner, the offence would be made out. The age gap between the petitioner and the victims cannot rule out the possibility of the inducement by the petitioner.”

The order added, “Inducing a person to become a sex worker for getting money is the worst degradation of humanity and objectifies the human body. Releasing the petitioner on bail would encourage other persons to do so and would harm society.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla said that even if girls were carrying out the activities with their consent, based on the inducement provided by the man, the offence would be made out. Justice Rakesh Kainthla said that even if girls were carrying out the activities with their consent, based on the inducement provided by the man, the offence would be made out.

Age gap versus marked notes

The case concerns the accused man, who sought bail in an FIR registered at Manali Police Station under Sections 143 and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with organised crime and its punsihment, and Section 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, which penalise living on teh earning of prostitution and inducing or forcing a person into prostitution.

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Advocate Anchal Sharma, appearing for the accused man, argued that he was innocent and was falsely implicated. She added that there was no material to connect him to the commission of the crime.

The counsel submitted that there was a huge age gap between him and the survivors, which made it highly improbable that he had induced the women to enter into prostitution, and prayed that the man be released on bail.

Deputy Advocate General Prashant Sen submitted that the accused man had brought the women to Manali on the pretext of work and forced them into Immoral trafficking. He argued that the accused man was living on the earnings of prostitution, which was evident from the recovery of the marked currency note.

The counsel submitted that the man would commit a similar offence if released on bail, and prayed that his bail plea be dismissed.

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Bail denied

The court rejected the man’s argument that the women being majors meant that they could not be induced into prostitution, and held that even if girls were carrying out the activities with their consent, based on the inducement provided by the man, the offence would be made out. The age gap between him and the women could not rule out the possibility of the inducement by the accused.

The court emphasised that the girls would be unable to make a free and fair disclosure if the accused man were released, and held that he could not be released on bail to ensure a fair trial. The court also noted that the offence under Section 143(3) was punishable with life imprisonment, making the nature of the offence heinous, and denied bail.

The court also noted that the man had not filed the charge sheet to demonstrate that there was any delay on the part of the prosecution.