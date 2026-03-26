Rs 40,000 loan hide: Orissa High Court saves Sarpanch from ouster

The Orissa High Court recently set aside the disqualification order passed against a Sarpanch, holding that mere non-disclosure of loan liabilities in an election affidavit does not automatically invalidate the election unless it materially affects the result.

Justice R K Pattanaik allowed the plea filed against the orders of the civil judge (junior division) and the Additional District Judge, Kamakhyanagar, which had declared her election void.

“Even though there has been nondisclosure regarding loan account and dues outstanding against the petitioner and her husband in the affidavit filed at the time of nomination, in absence of any substantial defect and that such non-disclosure shown to have materially affected the election result by influencing the voters, any such decision by the learned courts below cannot be sustained in law,” the court noted.