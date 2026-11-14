Rs 4,000 EMIs deducted for phone he ‘never received’, man wins Rs 1.15 lakh from retailer

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed an electronics retailer to pay around Rs 1.15 lakh to a 34-year-old man who alleged that he was charged for a phone but never received the handset.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and member D Madhavi Latha were hearing the complaint filed by the man, who said he continued to pay monthly instalments despite not receiving the phone. The commission also directed the retailer to ensure complete closure or satisfaction of the consumer loan account.

“A retail store that collects the full purchase price of an electronic device (partly through consumer loan credit and partly through digital payment) but fails to provide proof of physical delivery is guilty of gross deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the October 28 order read.

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EMI deducted but no phone received

The man claimed that he visited the retail store in March 2024 to purchase a phone under a zero-interest EMI scheme, and submitted all the required documents. He alleged that the showroom executive informed him that the mobile phone would be delivered at the showroom after approval and payment by the finance company. Accordingly, he was asked to collect the phone in the next few days.

He further alleged that the executive later asked him to share a one-time password (OTP), saying it was required to process the phone’s dispatch. Despite sharing the OTP, he said, he did not receive the handset and was repeatedly given reasons for the delay. The executive allegedly assured him that the phone would be delivered shortly or the amount would be refunded.

The man further stated that an EMI of Rs 4,204 was debited from his bank account on April 3, 2024, even though the phone had not been delivered. He alleged that the deductions continued without him receiving the product.

Alleging negligence, deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the retailer, the man approached the commission seeking refund and compensation. He was represented by advocate Ch Sudharani.

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Retailer’s argument

The retailer, represented by advocate Vamaraju Sri Krishnudu, argued that the complainant had taken physical delivery of the phone on the date of purchase. It contended that the bill and receipt were issued only after the finance company confirmed payment.

The retailer further said it had no connection with the financial arrangement between the complainant and the finance company, as the loan was sanctioned after assessing his eligibility.

It also alleged that the complainant had colluded with another person, obtained loans to purchase electronic products and handed over the products to her for resale. The retailer said the matter required investigation by the police to ascertain the involvement of the complainant and others.

‘Bike driver earning modest livelihood’

The commission noted that the retailer had failed to produce sufficient material to establish the complainant’s alleged involvement in the fraud. “Mere allegations of fraud do not, by themselves, prevent this commission from examining the consumer dispute arising out of the purchase transaction,” it added.

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It also found that the retailer failed to produce any FIR copy, police chargesheet, or judicial order linking the complainant to any criminal conspiracy. “The complainant, a bike driver earning a modest livelihood, has been subjected to recurring monthly EMI deductions of Rs 4,204 without enjoying the product purchased,” it added.

The commission further noted that the retailer had failed to produce a stock register entry, gate pass or signed delivery acknowledgement identifying the handset allegedly given to the complainant. It said the retailer’s failure to take appropriate steps to address the matter raised concerns about its diligence and commitment to transparent and hassle-free transactions.

Accordingly, the commission directed the retailer to pay the complainant Rs 74,698 towards the full cost of the undelivered phone. It also directed the store to pay Rs 30,000 to the complainant as compensation for the harassment and mental agony and Rs 10,000 as costs.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a retailer cannot escape liability for non-delivery of a product simply by alleging third-party fraud.

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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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