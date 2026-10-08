Rs 4 crore ‘digital arrest’ fund lands in man’s account, Bombay High Court denies relief

The Bombay High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man whose account received Rs 4.03 crore in a suspected ‘digital arrest’ fraud that targeted a doctor who was allegedly forced to pay Rs 7.17 crore. The court observed that such frauds are on the rise and the funds are often routed through multiple accounts, making it difficult to trace the money trail.

Justice R M Joshi was hearing the anticipatory bail application filed by a man who claimed he had been approached with a proposal to receive Rs 20 lakh as a donation for his charitable institution and that his mobile phone was later hacked, leading to the money being deposited into his account.

“One of the important aspects in such cases (digital arrest) including economic offence is that different accounts are used for the purpose of receiving the money and the said money is ultimately distributed to different accounts making it impossible to trace the trail of the money. Any frivolous or afterthought explanation by the persons whose accounts are credited with crime money would amount to lending encouragement to commission of such crimes,” the October 5 order read.

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The state claimed that this was a case of ‘digital arrest’ and fraud being played upon the informant, who is a doctor by profession, and he was pressured to pay a sum of Rs 7.17 crore. Of this, Rs 4.03 crore allegedly went to the account of the accused and was later withdrawn.

The accused, through advocate P R Dubey, argued that he runs a charitable institution and one Vinit Shrivastava approached him with a proposal of donation of Rs 20 lakh to be paid to the organisation. The lawyer added that bank details were provided to the said person for the purpose of the donation, but on October 8, he found that his mobile phone was hacked and Rs 4.03 crore was deposited into it and withdrawn the same day.

Justice R M Joshi pointed out that the bank account was operated by the accused and found no reason to protect his liberty. Justice R M Joshi pointed out that the bank account was operated by the accused and found no reason to protect his liberty.

Dubey claimed that the accused was a victim of the crime and not its perpetrator.

Assistant Public Prosecutor R P Gour opposed grant of any relief to the accused and argued that the competent court in Kanpur has taken cognisance of the offences and application made by accused raising the said contention was rejected. Gour argued that it is practically impossible that a sum of Rs 4.03 crore could be withdrawn on a single day owing to the limitation to the number of transactions for the operation of account and cap for withdrawals.

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It was argued that material was placed on record to show the involvement of the accused in the crime and his conduct for not responding to the notice issued by the concerned police station.

‘Nothing to indicate hacking’

Calling the offence serious in nature, the court said, “Needless to say that there is an increase in the number of persons being defrauded by digital arrests.”

Considering the huge amount of Rs 4.03 crore deposited into the account of the accused, the court pointed out that the account was essentially operated by him and found no reason or justification to protect his liberty.

The high court also rejected the hacking explanation, noting that there was “absolutely no material on record” to indicate that the accused’s mobile phone had been hacked. It said that accepting such a defence could make investigation into such crimes impossible.

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The court declined the anticipatory bail and mentioned that custodial interrogation in such cases is “absolutely necessary” to investigate the crime and find the perpetrators and the real culprit.