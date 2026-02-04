Rs 35 lakh for fake visa: Why Delhi High Court says illegal migration rackets hurt India’s global standing

The Delhi High Court was hearing an anticipatory bail of a man accused of making forged documents. (Image generated using AI)

While dismissing an anticipatory bail plea in a case involving forged travel documents and the facilitation of illegal foreign travel, the Delhi High Court said that illegal migration through “forged documents” is not merely a private dispute, but it affects the country’s standing in the “international community”.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing a plea of a man, accused of acting as a key facilitator in an organised racket involving forged travel documents and the facilitation of illegal foreign travel.

“Illegal migration through forged documents is not a matter confined to a private dispute between individuals,” the order said.

The court added that such conduct exposes those involved to serious risks and carries the potential to adversely affect the country’s standing in the international community.