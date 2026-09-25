Rs 333 railway room, wrong toilet, Rs 20,000 compensation for 72-year-old man

A Rs 333 railway retiring-room booking in May 2024 turned into a consumer dispute after a 72-year-old man found an Indian toilet instead of the western toilet shown on the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) portal. He returned the keys without using the room and approached the consumer commission for a refund. The Chandigarh State Consumer Commission has now raised his compensation from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000, calling the earlier amount “token” and inadequate.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission presiding member Padma Pandey and member Rajesh K Arya were hearing the man’s appeal against the March 2 order of the District Consumer Commission-I, Chandigarh seeking enhancement of the amount awarded to him for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

“The amount awarded is, in our considered view, merely token in nature and falls considerably short of the standard of reasonable compensation,” the commission said on September 22. It added that compensation in consumer proceedings is not restricted to reimbursement of actual financial loss and that consumer fora are intended to provide effective and meaningful redressal against deficiency in service.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What happened at Chittorgarh station

According to the order, one Bhartendu Sood had booked a retiring room at Chittorgarh railway station through IRCTC for May 12, 2024. The IRCTC portal showed the facility as having a western toilet. Sood relied on that representation because, given his age and infirmities, the facility was essential for him.

But when he reached the station, he found that the room had an Indian toilet instead. He complained to the station authorities, who, according to the order, admitted the deficiency. Sood returned the room keys without availing the facility. Sood was initially assured that the booking amount would be refunded.

However, the Rs 333 was not credited to him. The order further records his case that Western Railway later denied the refund on the ground that the service had been availed. Sood then pursued his grievance before the consumer commission. Sood alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and sought refund of Rs 333 with interest, compensation for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

IRCTC argued that it and the Railways were separate entities with distinct roles. It said the Chittorgarh retiring room was managed and maintained by the Railways, including its beds, furniture and toilets. IRCTC said the portal information came from railway data through the ‘Passenger Reservation System’ and that it had no independent role in verifying or changing it.

Story continues below this ad

The Railways also denied responsibility, saying the dispute concerned IRCTC and the Chittorgarh retiring-room facility under the Ratlam division. The district commission nevertheless partly allowed Sood’s complaint on March 2, 2026, directing the respondents to refund Rs 333 with 9 per cent simple interest from the date of payment and pay Rs 3,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

Why compensation was enhanced

Sood appealed against the Rs 3,000 award, saying it was inadequate given the time, expense and effort involved in pursuing his grievance. He also said clubbing compensation with litigation costs made the actual legal expenses unclear.

The state commission agreed, saying compensation must reflect the deficiency, the service provider’s conduct and the consumer’s time, effort and expense in seeking redressal. It also considered the failure to provide the promised service, retention of Sood’s money and the resulting inconvenience and harassment.

“A consumer cannot be left to bear the burden of avoidable litigation,” the commission said, enhancing the compensation from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000, inclusive of litigation expenses.

Story continues below this ad

The commission ordered the Rs 333 refund with 9 per cent simple interest from the date of payment. The respondents have 30 days from receipt of the certified order to pay. If they fail, the refund will carry 12 per cent interest from the date of default, while the Rs 20,000 compensation will carry 9 per cent interest from default.

Takeaway

If a promised facility is not provided, consumers can seek not just a refund but compensation for the inconvenience, mental agony and effort involved in securing redressal. The commission held that such compensation cannot be merely token.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Do not miss out these stories:

Developer to refund Delhi man Rs 38 lakh for making him wait 20 years for plot

Story continues below this ad

Cleared of negligence, Delhi hospital, doctor to pay Rs 5 lakh to cancer patient’s family

‘Green pastures at policy time’: United India to pay trader’s Rs 2.04 lakh theft claim