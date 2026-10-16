Rs 3 lakh debited ‘without authorisation’, Punjab woman wins bank refund, Rs 20,000

Observing that the bank itself is responsible for the safety and security of an account maintained by it, a Punjab consumer commission has directed it to refund Rs 3 lakh to a woman from whose account the amount was allegedly debited through an unauthorised online transaction. The commission also ordered the bank to pay Rs 15,000 in compensation for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

President Ashish Kumar Grover and members Urmila Kumari and Navdeep Kumar Garg of the Barnala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission noted that the complainant had promptly reported the matter to the police station and to the bank, but they had failed to resolve her complaint.

“…the opposite parties have failed to make any effort to inquire that in which account said amount has been credited and also failed to get back the amount from that particular account. It is the complete system failure of opposite parties to keep its system clean, safe, secure and functional,” the order dated September 28 read.

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Rs 3 lakh debited

The woman complainant told the commission that she received an OTP for a Rs 3 lakh transaction on October 3, 2025, followed by a message confirming that the amount had been debited from her account. She said that she had neither authorised the transaction nor shared the OTP with anyone.

She lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police the same day and approached the bank. However, the amount was not restored. The bank initially credited Rs 3 lakh to her account as a temporary reversal, but debited the amount after its internal investigation concluded that the transaction had been authenticated using two-factor authentication.

The bank argued that the woman had activated the domestic online transaction facility using valid credentials and that the transaction was completed after an OTP was sent to her registered mobile number. It stated that after the transaction, as a matter of practice, the bank even called the customer immediately on her registered mobile number to verify it but the complainant intentionally did not answer the call.

The commission, however, found that the bank completely failed to produce any document to prove that it had made any effort after the complaint to reverse the alleged transaction. It held that the bank also failed to inquire as to which account the said amount was credited, and also failed to retrieve the amount from that account.

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Holding it liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed the bank to pay Rs 3 lakh to the complainant. It also directed the bank to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental tension and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Banks are responsible for ensuring the safety and security of customers’ electronic banking transactions. When a customer promptly reports an unauthorised transaction, the bank must take effective steps to investigate the fraud.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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