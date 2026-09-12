New electric SUV breaks down repeatedly, Hyderabad firm wins Rs 24.6 lakh payout

A Hyderabad business that bought a premium electric SUV from a renowned Indian automaker for Rs 27.98 lakh in August 2025 has been granted a refund of around Rs 23.98 lakh after the vehicle was alleged to have repeatedly failed to start, developed smart-key and central-locking problems, and even stopped midway despite service visits. The Telangana consumer forum also awarded Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 15,000 towards costs, adding up to a total payout of Rs 24.63 lakh.

President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy of the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission- I were on September 7 hearing a consumer complaint against the vehicle’s authorised dealer. The complaint alleged that the problems began within days of delivery of the vehicle purchased on August 1, 2025, and continued despite the SUV being taken for servicing.

“The service history/job card submitted by the opposite party and the complainant establishes that the reported issues of smart key out-of-range issue and the central locking system malfunction persist even after filing the consumer complaint and the vehicle of the complainant has stopped mid-way. The service history mentions the issues as old issues inferring that the issues persist despite sending the vehicle for carrying out the necessary repairs,” the commission said, holding that the complainant had established a deficiency in service and that the dealer had delivered a defective vehicle.

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The dispute began after the business complained that its new SUV, intended for daily commuting, became unreliable almost immediately. According to the complaint, the vehicle repeatedly failed to start and developed problems with its smart key and central-locking system. The complainant said it was left stranded on multiple occasions and eventually sought replacement of the SUV.

Problem attributed to ‘glitch’

The electric vehicle was purchased on August 1, 2025, for Rs 27.98 lakh. Part of the purchase was financed through a loan. The complainant said it had relied on representations about the SUV’s quality, technology and reliability. According to the complaint, within days of delivery, the vehicle began failing to start and suffered sudden breakdowns. The dealer allegedly attributed the initial problem to a “software glitch” and assured the complainant that the vehicle was fine.

The complaint said the smart key sometimes went out of range and the vehicle failed to recognise it. It also alleged repeated failures of the central-locking system. According to the complainant, the problem occurred on four separate occasions within a month.

The complainant further alleged that the SUV stopped in traffic on some occasions. After one breakdown, a supervisor was deputed, but the consumer claimed that the problem could not be permanently resolved. It later sought replacement of the vehicle.

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Records show multiple complaints

The authorised dealer contested the allegations and sought dismissal of the complaint. It argued that no manufacturing defect had been established because the complainant had not produced an expert opinion, automobile engineer’s report or laboratory report. The dealer also said it was only an authorised dealer and service centre and that the vehicle manufacturer had not been made a party to the complaint.

The dealer maintained that it had responded whenever the consumer reported an issue. It said the software problem required an update and had been resolved, while the locking issue had been addressed by replacing the relevant component under warranty.

A service history dated August 1, 2025, recorded complaints about the inability to lock or unlock the vehicle and an old starting problem. On September 5, 2025, the records again mentioned the inability to lock or unlock the SUV. A gate pass issued that day referred to checking the key fob and NFC (near field communication) card.

The complaints continued to appear in later records. A service history dated December 25, 2025 again recorded an inability to lock or unlock the vehicle. By February 23 this year, the records mentioned an EV starting problem, drive-mode malfunction and interior lights not working.

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The consumer had sought a refund of Rs 29,29,395, along with Rs 10 lakh for mental agony and harassment and another Rs 10 lakh as punitive damages. The commission did not grant the entire amount claimed. Instead, it directed the dealer to refund the amount after deducting 10 per cent depreciation from Rs 26,64,761.90.

Takeaway

A new vehicle that repeatedly develops serious problems despite repairs can give consumers grounds to seek relief. Keeping service records, job cards, emails and complaint communications can be important in showing that the problems continued despite repair attempts.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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