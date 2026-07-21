Charged Rs 175 ‘extra’ for wine bottle, Himachal man wins Rs 20,000 payout

The man alleged that he was charged Rs 175 extra on a bottle of wine. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed a wine shop in McLeod Ganj to refund the “excess amount” charged for a bottle of wine and pay Rs 20,000 to the customer after finding that it sold the product above its MRP which was an unfair trade practice.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur also directed the Excise and Taxation Department, Kangra, to initiate appropriate action against the proprietor of the shop.

“Given the potential statutory infractions concerning tax evasion and illicit retail operations under the guise of an unbilled liquor sale, a copy of this order be forwarded to the Excise and Taxation Department, Himachal Pradesh Kangra at Dharamshala, with directions to initiate appropriate action against the Opposite Party in accordance with the law to deter such unfair trade practices in the future,” the June 23 order stated.