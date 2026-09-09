Rs 1,500 Anarkali dress bought on Instagram never came: Kerala woman wins Rs 16,000

A Kerala consumer commission has found a couture store deficient in service and engaged in unfair trade practices after a woman ordered a Rs 1,545 Anarkali dress with dupatta through the store’s Instagram page in October 2024 but never received it. It directed the store to refund the full amount, besides paying Rs 15,000 as compensation to the woman.

President Ravi Susha, along with members Moly Kutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P of the Kannur District Consumer Commission, allowed the complaint on August 21, 2026, noting that the store failed to give the woman even a proper response when she followed up 146 days after placing the order.

“The act of the opposite party (store) caused the complainant much mental agony and financial loss. So the opposite party is directly bound to redress the grievances caused to the complainant. So there is a deficiency of service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the order read.

Dress ordered, but never delivered

The woman said she came across the store’s Instagram page and ordered an Anarkali dress with a dupatta on October 3, 2024, after being attracted by its advertisement. She paid Rs 1,545 through Google Pay on the same day.

She said the store’s shipping policy stated that products would be dispatched within 70 to 90 working days. However, even after 90 days, the dress had not been delivered.

The woman said she contacted the store several times but did not receive a proper response. On February 27, 2025, 146 days after placing the order, she again enquired about the delivery and was told that the product would be delivered in March. However, even after eight months, the dress had not been delivered.

She also alleged that when she demanded delivery, the store responded in rough and filthy language. She approached the commission alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, claiming that the delay had caused her mental agony and financial loss.

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Store’s defence

The store argued that its shipping policy allowed delivery timelines to vary depending on availability, processing and transit time. It claimed that the allegation of delayed delivery was baseless and that the product was being handled within the agreed terms and conditions.

The store further said that an accident had damaged some of its fabric stock, and the material required for the woman’s dress was among the damaged stock. It claimed that the woman had been informed about this through email, along with an apology for the unexpected delay, and that she had received and replied to the email.

‘No proper response after 146 days of order’

The commission noted that the store’s own shipping policy stated that products would be dispatched only after completion of manufacturing, within a minimum of 57 working days and a maximum of 70 to 90 working days.

However, the commission found that even after 146 days, the woman did not receive a proper response regarding the undelivered order, and the product remained undelivered till now. It held that the store had failed to deliver the product in accordance with its shipping policy and found a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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The commission directed the store to refund Rs 1,545, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs within 30 days.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a seller cannot accept payment and keep a consumer waiting beyond the delivery timeline stated in its own shipping policy.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals can contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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