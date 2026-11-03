Rs 15 bus ride sparks 14-month battle, passenger gets Rs 11,485 from KSRTC

A Rs 15 bus ticket cost a Karnataka passenger more than a year of chasing his own money. After handing a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor a Rs 500 note on August 12, 2025, he was promised Rs 485 in change but walked away without collecting it in a hurry to catch another bus. What followed was a 14-month battle involving repeated requests, a legal notice and even the transport corporation questioning whether he had boarded the bus at all. Now, a Karnataka Consumer Commission has ruled in his favour, directing the KSRTC to pay Rs 11,485 for failing to refund his balance.

The Tumakuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president G T Vijayalakshmi, with members Nivedita Ravish and Kumar N were hearing a complaint filed by 32-year-old Manjunath R T alleging deficiency in service by the KSRTC after its conductor failed to return Rs 485 in change against a Rs 500 note paid for a Rs 15 bus ticket. He sought a refund of Rs 485 with interest, Rs 1 lakh compensation for mental agony, Rs 25,000 for financial loss, Rs 50,000 towards complaint expenses and Rs 3,001 towards legal notice expenses.

“The complainant is the consumer of the KSRTC and paid Rs 500 for the ticket valued of Rs 15 and the conductor himself admitted that he should have given change of Rs 485 to the complainant. Though the KSRTC has vicariously liable to pay of Rs 485, it has not refunded Rs 485 to the complainant. This act of the KSRTC amounts to deficiency in service…Further the KSRTC compelled the complainant to approach this Commission,” the commission said on October 12.

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The dispute arose during a journey from Guligenahalli to Sira on August 12, 2025. The passenger said he paid Rs 500 for a ticket costing Rs 15, following which the conductor issued the ticket and wrote Rs 485 on its reverse.

Missed collection turns into consumer dispute

According to the complaint, neither the passenger nor the conductor had change for the Rs 500 note. The conductor issued the Rs 15 ticket and acknowledged the outstanding Rs 485 by writing the amount on its back.

When the bus reached Sira bus stand, KSRTC checking inspectors examined the tickets. The passenger said he had to catch a bus to Chitradurga urgently and forgot to collect his balance before leaving. On August 16, 2025, he submitted a written request to KSRTC seeking a refund and enclosed the ticket.

The corporation acknowledged receiving the application. He subsequently sent a legal notice on September 10, 2025, but the money remained unpaid. He filed a consumer complaint on September 30, 2025.

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KSRTC questioned whether he boarded bus

KSRTC denied that Manjunath had travelled on the bus and disputed the ticket’s authenticity. It cited an inspection report showing Rs 456 in excess cash with the conductor and said disciplinary action had been initiated against him. It also alleged that the passenger had filed a false complaint to help the conductor.

The conductor admitted receiving Rs 500 for the Rs 15 ticket and writing Rs 485 on its reverse. He said he had deposited Rs 456 with the depot following the inspection. The commission noted that KSRTC had failed to prove the ticket was fabricated or issued to someone else. Its electronic records confirmed that it was sold on August 12, 2025. It said the corporation’s internal accounting and disciplinary proceedings could not affect the passenger’s consumer rights.

Holding the KSRTC vicariously liable for its employee’s actions, the commission found deficiency in service. It dismissed the complaint against the conductor, holding that personal liability could not be fastened on him. The KSRTC was directed to refund Rs 485 with 9 per cent annual interest from September 30, 2025, until realisation. It must also pay Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 6,000 litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 11,485, excluding interest. The corporation has 45 days from receipt or knowledge of the order to comply.

Takeaway

Transport corporations cannot deny passengers their rightful refunds by citing internal accounting discrepancies or disciplinary proceedings against employees. Employers remain responsible for deficiencies in service committed by staff while performing official duties.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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