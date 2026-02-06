Rs 15.96 lakh seized from daily labourer: Why Calcutta High Court just quashed case

The Calcutta High Court emphasised that, for a charge of theft under Section 379 IPC to be maintainable, the essential criterion is taking out movable property from someone’s possession without consent.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 05:32 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court was dealing with a plea of a labourer, who was seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him in theft caseThe Calcutta High Court was dealing with a plea of a labourer, who was seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him in theft case. (Image generated using AI)
The Calcutta High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a daily labourer from whom Rs 15.96 lakh cash was seized by the police on suspicion of being stolen property.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das was hearing a plea of a man who is a daily-wage labourer and seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das noted that despite the seizure occurring on April 10, 2023, the police delayed sharing this information with the income tax department for nearly five months. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The charge for stealing the amount could not be substantiated since the ownership of the cash was specifically claimed by a person who has also been arraigned as an accused,” the court said on February 4.

The order added that the prima facie case in favour of the petitioner cannot be said to be well constituted, since by no stretch of imagination can it be said that the cash amount was stolen by the petitioner or that he received any stolen amount dishonestly.

Also Read | ‘A cup of kindness’: Why Calcutta High Court slammed Andaman administration for transferring employee with one kidney

Theft or not?

  • The interesting aspect of the matter is that the petitioner was arrested with the said amount of cash on suspicion that such amount is stolen cash.
  • During the investigation, the investigating authority came to learn from the statement of the accused person that the seized amount was delivered to him by his cousin on April 9, 2003, to carry secretly to his father for the construction of a house.
  • The cousin, after appearing before the investigating officers, claimed the ownership of the said cash amount and also that the said amount was withdrawn from ICCI Bank along with the necessary papers, and claimed to have a business of jewellery.
  • Primarily, there are no ingredients to attract Section 379 IPC (punishment for theft) against the petitioner since the amount cannot be further said to be stolen by the accused.
  • Whether the source of the amount has been satisfactorily explained by said cousin cannot have any semblance on the charge levelled against the petitioner under Section 379 IPC.
  • No iota of the material exists to attract 379 of the IPC against the present petitioner from whom such an amount was seized.
  • Section 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC also deals with the offence of dishonestly receiving the stolen property.
  • It terms of the relevant provision, the act must involve dishonestly taking, or the item and the property kept must be proven to be stolen.
  • The key aspect of Section 411 IPC is that whoever dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property, knowing or having reason to believe the same to be stolen property, shall be punished.
  • To establish the liability, it must be proven that the property was stolen, the accused owned it, and the accused knew or had reason to believe it was stolen.
Also Read | ‘Sympathy isn’t right’: Calcutta High Court denies bank’s canteen boy of 40 years permanent job

Rs 15.96 seizure

  • The case originated from an incident on April 9, 2023.
  • Acting on a telephonic tip regarding the transport of allegedly stolen cash, Datan police intercepted a blue-colored vehicle entering West Bengal from Odisha.
  • While four other occupants fled, police recovered Rs 15.96 lakh from the petitioner and arrested him on the spot.
  • Following this, the police registered a case under Section 379, 411, and 34 of the IPC, and on completion of the investigation, submitted the charge sheet, though his cousin claimed to be the owner of the amount recovered from the petitioner.
  • The petitioner works as a daily labourer and is an inhabitant of the locality where he resides.
  • Advocates Aniket Mitra, Argha Banerjee, and Nanadini Chatterjee, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner is totally innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.
  • They further argued that there is nothing in the FIR that remotely suggests that the petitioner had ever stolen any amount from anyone.
  • The stand taken by the petitioner is that his cousin brother, who was a manufacturer of gold and silver jewelry, precious base metal, and semi-precious stones, handed over the said amount to him.
  • They submitted that the said cousin of the petitioner decided to construct a house and hence called the petitioner and gave the said amount, withdrawing from the bank for constructing the house.
  • Representing the state, advocates Debasish Roy, Anwar Hossain, and Ratna Ghosh raised objections and submitted that no satisfactory reply could be given to the investigating authority by the petitioner regarding possessing such a huge amount of cash.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society.

 

