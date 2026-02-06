Rs 15.96 lakh seized from daily labourer: Why Calcutta High Court just quashed case

The Calcutta High Court was dealing with a plea of a labourer, who was seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him in theft case. (Image generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a daily labourer from whom Rs 15.96 lakh cash was seized by the police on suspicion of being stolen property.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das was hearing a plea of a man who is a daily-wage labourer and seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das noted that despite the seizure occurring on April 10, 2023, the police delayed sharing this information with the i ncome tax department for nearly five months. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das noted thatncome tax department

“The charge for stealing the amount could not be substantiated since the ownership of the cash was specifically claimed by a person who has also been arraigned as an accused,” the court said on February 4.

The order added that the prima facie case in favour of the petitioner cannot be said to be well constituted, since by no stretch of imagination can it be said that the cash amount was stolen by the petitioner or that he received any stolen amount dishonestly.