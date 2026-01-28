Rs 12 lakh royalty v. Rs 96 crore penalty: Why Orissa High Court set aside ‘manifestly arbitrary’ NGT order

Orissa High Court News: The NGT order does not disclose any reasoned consideration of proportionality, nor does it adequately address the petitioner's contentions, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI)

Orissa High Court News: The Orissa High Court has set aside an environmental compensation of over Rs 96 crore imposed on a mining lease holder by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), observing that the interference of the high court is “justified” if there is violation of “natural justice”.

Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a plea filed by one Prahallad Biswal and set aside the NGT order referring the matter to the competent authority for fresh consideration in accordance with law.

“Interference by the high court is justified where the challenge goes to the root of the decision-making process, including cases involving violation of the principles of natural justice, non-consideration of relevant material, manifest arbitrariness, or lack of proportionality,” the January 9 order said.