Rs 12 lakh royalty v. Rs 96 crore penalty: Why Orissa High Court set aside ‘manifestly arbitrary’ NGT order
NGT environmental compensation case: The Orissa High Court was hearing a plea filed by a mining lease holder and set aside the National Green Tribunal order imposing Rs 96 crore environmental compensation on him in February 2025.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2026 04:56 PM IST
7 min read
Orissa High Court News: The NGT order does not disclose any reasoned consideration of proportionality, nor does it adequately address the petitioner's contentions, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI)
Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing a plea filed by one Prahallad Biswal and set aside the NGT order referring the matter to the competent authority for fresh consideration in accordance with law.
“Interference by the high court is justified where the challenge goes to the root of the decision-making process, including cases involving violation of the principles of natural justice, non-consideration of relevant material, manifest arbitrariness, or lack of proportionality,” the January 9 order said.
It was argued that statutory measurements conducted by the geologist in the office of the Tahasildar had already resulted in levy and payment of royalty and minor penalties amounting to around Rs 21 lakh, and that excess mining attributable to the petitioner was limited.
The petitioner also questioned the reliance on a private consultancy report.
He contended that while conclusions were shared, the raw data and methodology were never disclosed, thereby denying an effective opportunity to rebut the findings.
It was further submitted that the application of the net present value (NPV) concept, traditionally used in forest and tree-felling cases to a mineral resource like laterite stone was fundamentally misconceived.
Opposing the petition, the state argued that the NGT order was appealable under Section 22 of the NGT Act, 2010, and that the petitioner had bypassed the statutory remedy.
The authorities maintained that scientific assessment revealed excess extraction of over 79,000 cubic metres of laterite stone, far exceeding permissible limits, and that environmental compensation need not correspond to royalty paid.
They asserted that the NGT, as a specialised environmental forum, had duly considered the material on record before passing the impugned order.
Concluding that the NGT’s order suffered from non-consideration of relevant material, lack of proportionality, and violation of natural justice, the high court set aside the impugned order dated February 11, 2025, insofar as it related to computation and imposition of environmental compensation.
The matter was remitted to the competent authority for fresh consideration, with directions to furnish all relied-upon material, afford the petitioner a meaningful hearing, and pass a reasoned order in accordance with law.
The writ petition was accordingly disposed of on January 9, 2026, and all interim orders stood vacated.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More