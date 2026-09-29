Charged Rs 116 service charge, Gurugram restaurant now to pay customer Rs 31,000

The district consumer commission held the outlet guilty of providing deficient services and of adopting an unfair trade practice.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 12:10 PM IST
service charge consumer court caseThe complainant alleged that the service charge was added unilaterally to his bill. (Image generated using AI)
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The Gurgaon District Consumer Commission recently directed a restaurant to refund a customer Rs 116 charged as a service fee and pay Rs 31,000 for allegedly adding the charge to his bill unilaterally.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the outlet guilty of providing deficient services and of adopting an unfair trade practice.

“It becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority under Section 18(2)(1) of the Act. Resultantly, the OP is hereby held guilty of providing deficient services as well as for adopting an unfair trade practice,” the order read.

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Rs 116 service charge

The complainant alleged that he visited the restaurant with his family for dinner and that, after the meal, he was surprised to find the restaurant had added a service charge of Rs 116.30, amounting to 10 per cent of the Rs 1,163 bill. It was stated that the complainant tried to convince the restaurant to remove the service charge allegedly added unilaterally, but to no avail.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant moved consumer commission seeking refund and compensation.

The commission examined the bill and found that the restaurant had indeed levied the service charge. It also referred to the CCPA guidelines issued on July 4, 2022, which prohibit hotels and restaurants from automatically adding a service charge to bills. The guidelines state that service charges cannot be collected by default or under any other name. They also require restaurants to inform customers that payment of such charges is voluntary and at their discretion.

CCPA in its guidelines also stated that a component of service is inherent in price of food and beverages offered by the restaurant or hotel. “Pricing of the product thus covers both the goods and services component. There is no restriction on hotels or restaurants to set the prices at which they want to offer food or beverages to consumers. Thus, placing an order involves consent to pay the prices of food items displayed in the menu along with applicable taxes. Charging anything other than the said amount would amount to unfair trade practice,” it had said.

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Holding the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed the establishment to refund the service charge of Rs 116.30 and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony, and economic loss caused to the complainant, besides Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Restaurants cannot automatically add a service charge to a customer’s bill. Under the CCPA guidelines, payment of a service charge is voluntary and at the customer’s discretion, and its compulsory levy amounts to an unfair trade practice.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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