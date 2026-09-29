Charged Rs 116 service charge, Gurugram restaurant now to pay customer Rs 31,000

The complainant alleged that the service charge was added unilaterally to his bill. (Image generated using AI)

The Gurgaon District Consumer Commission recently directed a restaurant to refund a customer Rs 116 charged as a service fee and pay Rs 31,000 for allegedly adding the charge to his bill unilaterally.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the outlet guilty of providing deficient services and of adopting an unfair trade practice.

“It becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority under Section 18(2)(1) of the Act. Resultantly, the OP is hereby held guilty of providing deficient services as well as for adopting an unfair trade practice,” the order read.