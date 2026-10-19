Rs 11,000 lost after ‘debit card swapped’ at ATM, senior citizen wins Rs 17,000 from SBI

A routine ATM visit allegedly left a senior citizen with a dummy debit card and over Rs 11,600 missing from his State Bank of India (SBI) account. Five years later, a Delhi consumer commission has found the bank deficient in service and directed it to refund the amount and pay Rs 5,000 in compensation. The commission said SBI failed to explain why the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines on customer liability in unauthorised electronic transactions did not apply in this case.

President Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and member Ravi Kumar of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (East), Delhi were hearing a complaint filed by Ashok C Prakash against SBI and a private bank.

“The complainant has been able to establish deficiency in service on the part of OP1 (opposite party no.1, which is SBI),” the commission said on October 1, directing the bank to refund the disputed amount with interest and pay Rs 5,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

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‘Pushed at ATM, card switched’

According to the complaint, Prakash, a senior citizen, maintained a joint savings account with his wife and held an ATM-cum-debit card issued by SBI. He alleged that on September 8, 2021, he withdrew Rs 7,000 using this card from another private bank’s ATM near his residence.

After the transaction, an unidentified young man allegedly entered the booth and pushed him forcefully. Prakash said his original ATM card fell to the floor and the man picked it up, leaving behind another card of a similar design. He also alleged that two other persons were waiting outside on a motorcycle.

The commission recorded that an attempted withdrawal of Rs 10,000 was declined because it exceeded the withdrawal limit. A subsequent ATM transaction of Rs 3,000 went through, followed by two online transactions of Rs 6,801 and Rs 1,820 on September 18, 2021.

The three transactions totalled Rs 11,621, although Prakash sought a refund of Rs 11,649.32. The order did not explain the difference between the two amounts.

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Why commission held SBI liable

Prakash said he approached his SBI branch after discovering the disputed transactions and sought reimbursement. SBI acknowledged receiving his complaint on September 18, 2021, but maintained that its investigation found the allegations unfounded and untenable. The bank advised him to approach the cybercrime police, which he did on November 20, 2021.

The commission noted that SBI failed to file evidence by way of affidavit despite several opportunities. Its opportunity to submit evidence was closed on January 5, 2026. Referring to RBI guidelines dated July 6, 2017, on customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the commission noted that certain customers reporting unauthorised transactions within three working days could have zero liability under the applicable framework.

It said SBI had not explained why the guidelines did not apply to Prakash’s case. The commission also observed that pleadings alone could not substitute for evidence and concluded that the complainant’s allegations remained unchallenged.

The commission declined to grant relief against the private bank, observing that Prakash had not provided sufficient details or supporting documents establishing his claim against it. The bank did not file a reply and was proceeded against ex parte.

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The RBI and the East Delhi cybercrime police had earlier been dropped from the proceedings by an order dated January 9, 2024.

The commission directed SBI to refund Rs 11,649.32 to Prakash with interest at 6 per cent per annum from September 18, 2021, and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. It directed SBI to comply within 30 days of receiving the judgment. If the bank fails to do so, it will have to pay interest at 11 per cent per annum on the entire amount from September 18, 2021, until realisation.

The ruling does not mean every unauthorised electronic transaction automatically entitles a customer to zero liability; the applicable RBI conditions and the facts of each case remain relevant.

Takeaway

Report unauthorised transactions to your bank immediately, preferably within three working days of receiving the transaction alert, and preserve SMS alerts, bank statements and complaint acknowledgements.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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