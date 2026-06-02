Rs 1,000 not enough to support wife in inflation: Court okays monthly maintenance hike to Rs 5,000

The court stressed that it remained the man’s responsibility to maintain his first wife, particularly when the earlier maintenance amount had become inadequate due to inflation. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld an order enhancing a woman’s monthly maintenance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, observing that it is impossible for a woman to sustain herself on such a meagre amount in the face of rising inflation.

Justice Achal Sachdev dismissed a plea filed by a man challenging orders of a family court that had enhanced the maintenance payable to his first wife and later rejected his application seeking recall of the ex parte order.

“Undoubtedly, inflation has risen significantly during these 11 years. Even the wages of a laborer have increased significantly. In such a time of inflation, it is impossible to support a woman with just one thousand rupees,” the court noted in its order dated May 11.