Rs 1 lakh paid in advance but gold chain ‘not delivered’, man wins Rs 1.3 lakh payout

The Himachal Pradesh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently upheld the order of a district commission which held a jeweller liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, directing it to pay Rs 1.30 lakh to a man who had allegedly paid an advance of Rs 1 lakh for booking a gold chain but received nothing in return.

President Inder Singh Mehta and member Yogita Dutta were hearing a plea filed by the man who had paid Rs 1 lakh as an advance for buying a gold chain, but allegedly neither was the chain delivered nor was the amount refunded to him. The man was seeking an increase in the interest, compensation and litigation costs awarded to him by the district commission.

“We are of the considered view that the interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum awarded by the learned District Commission from the date of filing of the complaint is just and reasonable. No sufficient ground has been made out for awarding interest from the date of payment of the booking amount“, the October 21 order read.

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The state commission was of the view that there was no “illegality or infirmity” in the district commission’s order, and it did not require any interference.

Gold chain delivery promised within weeks

The man claimed that on November 4, 2022, he had visited the jeweller’s shop to purchase some gold, and the jeweller had suggested to him that if he paid some amount in advance, the gold can be purchased later at the prevalent market price of the date on which the payment was made. According to the man, he paid Rs 1 lakh by cheque as an advance for buying a gold chain worth Rs 2.15 lakh, which weighed 35 grams.

The man alleged that the jeweller had given him a receipt for the payment and assured him that the gold chain would be given within two weeks, but later, when the man visited the shop, neither was the gold chain supplied nor was the advance amount refunded, and the jeweller denied having any knowledge about the amount paid by the man. He then filed a complaint before the Shimla District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

On February 17, 2025, the district commission passed an ex parte order in favour of the man and directed the jeweller to refund Rs 1 lakh to the man along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint till its payment. The jeweller was also ordered to pay Rs 20,000 to the man as compensation for mental harassment and a sum of Rs 10,000 for litigation costs.

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The man then filed an appeal before the state commission, requesting enhancement of interest and compensation.

Advocate Manoj Sharma, appearing for the man, submitted that the compensation and litigation costs were

inadequate. The counsel urged that the interest given by the district commission should have been awarded from the day the man had paid Rs 1 lakh instead of the day on which the complaint was filed. No one appeared on behalf of the jeweller.

The state commission held that “no cogent ground has been made out for enhancement of the compensation and litigation costs” and amounts awarded by the district commission were “just and adequate”.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of sellers to ensure the delivery of products to their customers and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Himachal Pradesh: 0177-262-0797) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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