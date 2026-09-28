Rs 1.77 crore Barabar Mela bid, no amenities: Patna High Court seeks revenue details

A Rs 1.77-crore tender bid for the month-long Barabar Shravani Mela has prompted the Patna High Court to ask how much revenue the fair has generated over the years and how much has been spent on developing the historic site. Hearing a petition related to the 2024 mela, the court has sought five years of revenue and spending details from the Jehanabad administration while questioning the lack of permanent facilities for pilgrims and tourists at the Barabar Caves.

Justice Rajiv Roy was hearing a petition filed by one Rajballav Prasad, the successful bidder for the settlement of the Barabar Shravani Mela for 2024-25. The tender covered July 22 to August 19, 2024, and Prasad’s bid was Rs 1,77,62,159. The immediate dispute concerned a Rs 1,37,461 penalty imposed by the District Magistrate, Jehanabad, for delayed payment of the tender amount.

“Certainly, the district administration is only interested in the collection of revenue with zero responsibility towards investing the money back to build infrastructure there,” the court observed on September 21, examining the condition of the Barabar Caves and the administration’s responsibility towards the historic site. The matter is listed for September 28 to consider the compliance report and is fixed for November 2 for further hearing.

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The case arose from the early hours of August 12, 2024, when seven people died and several others were injured in a stampede during the mela. The district administration subsequently halted the mela and declared the settlement area a “no vending zone”, with temporary shops and stalls closed from August 14. The petitioner later deposited the entire tender amount, with the final payment made on October 19, 2024, but was subsequently served with the penalty notice.

Justice Rajiv Roy directed the Jehanabad administration to submit details of Barabar Mela revenue and spending on permanent development. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Rajiv Roy directed the Jehanabad administration to submit details of Barabar Mela revenue and spending on permanent development. (Image enhanced using AI)

Barabar’s condition

The proceedings then moved beyond the dispute over the penalty to the condition of the Barabar Caves and the infrastructure available to visitors. The order records that the caves date back to the 3rd century BCE and were commissioned during the Mauryan period by Emperor Ashoka and his grandson Dasharatha. The caves were donated as monastic sanctuaries to ascetics of the Ajivika sect and are carved out of hard granite, with interiors featuring the distinctive polished finish associated with Mauryan stonework.

The court noted that thousands of pilgrims visit the site during the Shravani period, while foreign tourists also visit the caves for research work. It said infrastructure required for such gatherings must be created on a permanent basis rather than only during the annual fair.

The court identified several areas requiring attention, including designated stalls, paved pathways, proper electrical infrastructure and waste disposal facilities. It also referred to permanent clean drinking water facilities, public toilets, adequate security, CCTV surveillance and emergency medical facilities.

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The most significant direction concerns the money generated by the annual fair. The District Magistrate, Jehanabad, has been directed to furnish details of the revenue generated from the Barabar Shravani Mela for the last five years, up to 2026-27, along with the amount that has returned for the permanent upliftment of the area.

The court has also asked whether a blueprint has been prepared for permanent development and infrastructure at the site. It made clear that merely pointing to temporary arrangements made during the one-month mela would not meet its requirements.

The court said the respondents must provide a blueprint for permanent infrastructure and disclose the amount generated over the five years and the investment made for the upliftment of the place. The district administration has specifically been asked to respond on permanent washrooms, clean drinking water throughout the year, benches around the hills, permanent vending zones, cleanliness and greenery.

Safety measures sought after 2024 stampede

The court has also sought a response from the Superintendent of Police, Jehanabad, on permanent steps to ensure the safety and security of tourists and pilgrims so there is no repetition of the 2024 stampede.

The forest authorities have been asked to explain measures to make the area around the caves green and to develop the Dak Bungalow, which the order says is in a state of neglect. The Building Construction Department has been asked about facilities for tourists, including foreign visitors.

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The Civil Surgeon, Jehanabad, has been directed to respond on steps taken after the 2024 stampede and on providing a Primary Health Centre in and around the Barabar Caves. The court has also asked a committee headed by the District and Additional Sessions Judge, Jehanabad, to visit the caves and submit a first-hand report on their condition and suggestions for providing basic amenities permanently.

The authorities have six weeks to submit their detailed responses, with a Rs 2,000 payment to the Patna High Court Legal Services Committee prescribed for a defaulting respondent. Meanwhile, the court stayed the February 18, 2025 order imposing the Rs 1,37,461 penalty on Prasad. It also clarified that the pendency of the petition would not prevent him from participating in future bids and tenders issued by the authorities.