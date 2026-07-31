Man loses Rs 1.64 lakh in online ‘fraud’, bank ordered to refund amount, pay Rs 25,000

4 min readNew DelhiJul 31, 2026 06:05 PM IST
A consumer commission in Punjab has directed the State Bank of India to refund Rs 1.64 lakh to a customer who lost money in an unauthorised online banking transaction, observing that not resolving the matter despite repeated requests amounts to deficiency in service.
President Charanjit Singh and members Nidhi Verma and V P S Saini noted that the bank failed to prove negligence on the part of the complainant and had illegally rejected his genuine claim.
“The present complaint is allowed and the opposite parties are directed to refund Rs. 1,64,000 to the complainant . The complainant has been harassed by the opposite parties for a long time, therefore, the complainant is also entitled to 15,000 as compensation on account of harassment and mental agony and 10,000 as litigation expenses,” the order dated July 28 read.
Case
The complainant had alleged that Rs 1.64 lakh was unauthorisedly transferred from his savings account without his knowledge or consent. He contended that he had never shared his ATM PIN, OTP, internet banking credentials or any confidential information with anyone. According to the complaint, he immediately reported the incident to the SBI helpline, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the bank branch and the police authorities.
He argued that despite promptly reporting the incident, SBI rejected his claim without conducting a proper inquiry or furnishing any enquiry report. He relied on the Reserve Bank of India‘s July 6, 2017 circular on “Customer Protection- Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions”, which provides for zero customer liability in cases of third-party breaches reported without delay.
SBI opposed the complaint, claiming that the transaction could not have been completed without entering the username, password and OTP sent to his registered mobile number. It further stated that the complainant is himself at fault for the said unauthorised transaction. It was argued that the customer might have acted upon under the influence of fraudster knowingly/unknowingly due to his own negligence.
The commission observed that SBI failed to produce any technical investigation report, server logs, IP address details, forensic analysis or other electronic evidence showing that the complainant had voluntarily authenticated the disputed transaction. It emphasised that under the RBI circular, the burden of proving customer negligence lies on the bank when it seeks to deny protection against unauthorised electronic transactions.
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“The rejection of the complainant’s claim is based merely on assumptions and not on any legally admissible evidence. Furthermore, the opposite parties have not placed on record any reasoned enquiry report showing that a fair and independent investigation was conducted before rejecting the complainant’s claim,” the commission observed.
It further noted that once a customer promptly reports an unauthorised electronic transaction, the bank is expected to conduct a thorough, transparent and fair investigation in accordance with the RBI guidelines and failure to do so amounts to deficiency in service.
Allowing the complaint, the commission directed SBI to refund Rs 1.64 lakh besides paying Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses.
Takeaway
If a customer promptly reports an unauthorised transaction, the bank must conduct a fair, transparent and evidence-based investigation and prove customer negligence with concrete technical evidence.
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.