Paid Rs 1.3 lakh for son’s speech therapy but ‘got no results’, father wins Rs 2 lakh payout

A 35-year-old man who enrolled his minor son at a speech and occupational therapy centre after being assured that the child would eventually be able to join a regular school alleged that the centre failed to provide the promised speech therapy. A Telangana consumer commission has now directed the centre to pay over Rs 1.90 lakh to the father after finding deficiency in service and negligence in the therapy provided to the child.

President G Nagaraju, along with member V Janardhan Reddy, of the Warangal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by the father, who said he had discontinued the child’s treatment at the centre and enrolled him at another institute, where progress reports showed significant improvement in his speech.

“The opposite parties (therapy centre and its representative) are negligent in giving proper service, and the complainant’s son had not improved his speech though the opposite party number 1 had received Rs 1.30 lakh for which no proper service has been given. Hence, deficiency of service can be attributed against the opposite parties,” the October 30 order read.

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‘No progress’ in child’s speech

The man claimed that he had enrolled his minor son for occupational and speech therapy at the centre. At the time of admission, the centre allegedly assured him of daily 45-minute sessions, comprising 40 minutes of therapy conducted through play-based techniques in the presence of a parent or guardian, followed by five minutes of interaction between the therapist and the parent.

The centre allegedly told him that his son required two months of occupational and behavioural therapies, followed by four months of behavioural and speech therapy, to enable him to join a regular school. The father paid Rs 1.30 lakh towards the fees.

He said that after two months, he requested the centre to discontinue occupational therapy and enrol his son in a speech therapy programme. However, the therapist allegedly told him that the child was not yet ready for speech therapy and needed another month. Even after that period, when the father again requested speech therapy, the centre’s administration allegedly insisted on continuing occupational and behavioural therapies.

The father claimed that, on seeking an explanation, he learnt that the speech therapist was overburdened and that the centre did not have experienced therapists available to provide the required treatment.

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He further alleged that his son had still not been able to communicate because of the centre’s negligence and poor management. Despite repeatedly approaching the centre through phone calls, emails and messages to raise his grievances, he claimed that no action was taken.

Dissatisfied with the services and the lack of improvement in his son’s speech, the father discontinued the treatment and enrolled him at another speech therapy institute, where he said the child showed improvement. He then approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

‘Improvement with another therapy centre’

The commission noted that the therapy centre did receive the notice but failed to reply and contest the case.

The commission also noted that the complainant has filed progress reports issued by another therapy centre, which showed that the child had improved considerably in occupational, behavioural and speech therapy after leaving the previous centre. It said, “The son of the complainant has not been able to communicate just because of opposite party number 1 (therapy centre) negligence and poor management.”

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The commission observed that the father had established deficiency in service and negligence on the part of the therapy centre. It said the centre had collected Rs 1.30 lakh but failed to provide proper services.

It directed the opposite parties to refund the entire fee of Rs 1.30 lakh, with 9 per cent annual interest from July 18, 2026, the date of filing of the complaint. It also ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony, inconvenience and financial loss, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The amount is to be paid within 45 days.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that therapy centres can be held liable for deficiency in service when they fail to provide the treatment they have promised and do not adequately address a child’s therapy requirements.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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