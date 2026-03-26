Admit dismissed RPF to mental health institute: Court to Thane jail

A sessions court has directed the Thane jail authorities to admit dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai train, to a mental health institute for care and treatment.
“Jail Superintendent, Thane Central Prison is hereby directed to refer and admit accused to Thane Mental Hospital for better management and care and treatment till further order. The Medical Officer, Thane Mental Hospital to submit periodic report of every 15 days regarding treatment and mental health of the accused with specific opinion, as to whether he is fit or unfit to stand trial and capable of conducting his defence,” the sessions court said on Wednesday.
This is the second time that Chaudhary is admitted to a mental health institute. Based on his medical examination last year in March, he was admitted to the institute and the trial was stalled against him for four months for treatment.
He was discharged in August, following which the trial against him resumed.
Chaudhary recently sought bail stating that he is suffering “borderline insanity”. Chaudhary was arrested for allegedly gunning down four on the train, while it was nearing Mumbai on July 31, 2023.
His lawyer had said in the bail plea that railway authorities had failed to conduct a mental assessment of Chaudhary.
The chargesheet filed in the case does not refer to any mental health issues faced by Chaudhary, and a response from Thane jail earlier this month on his condition, says that he is stable.
The court had then sought a report.