Admit dismissed RPF to mental health institute: Court to Thane jail

A sessions court has directed the Thane jail authorities to admit dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai train, to a mental health institute for care and treatment.

“Jail Superintendent, Thane Central Prison is hereby directed to refer and admit accused to Thane Mental Hospital for better management and care and treatment till further order. The Medical Officer, Thane Mental Hospital to submit periodic report of every 15 days regarding treatment and mental health of the accused with specific opinion, as to whether he is fit or unfit to stand trial and capable of conducting his defence,” the sessions court said on Wednesday.