Is Rooh Afza fruit drink? Supreme Court ends decade-long tax war for Hamdard’s iconic ‘sharbat’

Supreme Court Rooh Afza ruling: The Supreme Court, granting relief to Hamdard Laboratories, set aside the Allahabad High Court’s denial of categorising it as a fruit drink, holding that “Sharbat” comes under a fruit beverage taxable at 4 per cent instead of 12.5 per cent.

Supreme Court’s Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the Hamdard Laboratories plea challenging the high court’s 2022 verdict seeking to classify “Sharbat Rooh Afza” within the ambit of “fruit drink” under the UPVAT, opposing the tax authority’s assessment, labelling it under the residuary entry.

Observing the composition of the product “though invert sugar syrup constitutes approximately 80 per cent by volume, its function is essentially that of a carrier, sweetening medium and preservative base”, the Supreme Court held it does not determine the beverage identity of the product.