How an alleged slap brought a buzzing Delhi court to a standstill for a day

The staff members of Rohini staged the sit-in strike protest this alleged “mistreatment” and to demand mutual respect between the bar and court staff. (Express photo enhanced using AI)

On a usual day, the Rohini Court complex is buzzing with litigants and lawyers while its over 70 judges hear close to 3600 cases in a day.

This came to a complete halt for a day on Wednesday when its court staff, essential to its day to day functioning, gathered in protest at the centre of complex. They were protesting against an alleged slap by an advocate to an ahlmad (record keeper) after an argument.

Dozens of staff members sat on the floor, while more gathered around them and along the upper-floor balconies. Slogans of “Staff Ekta Zindabad (long live staff unity)” were raised in unison and the court’s activities came to a standstill.