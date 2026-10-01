Rocking chair bought for aged parents ‘develops cracks’, woman wins Rs 38,000

The woman claimed that within a short period of normal use, the rocking chair developed multiple structural cracks at the wooden joints, making it weak, unsafe and unfit for use. (AI-generated image)

A Telangana consumer commission has awarded Rs 37,768 to a woman after a sheesham wood rocking chair she purchased for her aged parents allegedly developed cracks and structural defects within months of purchase. It held that supplying the defective chair defeats the purpose for which she purchased it and held that it amounted to a deficiency in service.

President G Nagaraju and member V Janardhan Reddy of the Warangal District Consumer Commission were hearing the complaint filed by a 29-year-old advocate who purchased the chair in October 2025.

“This commission considered the material available on record and came to the conclusion that supplying defective chair with cracks on glass without any durability amounts to deficiency of service,” the September 29 order said.