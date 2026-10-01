Rocking chair bought for aged parents ‘develops cracks’, woman wins Rs 38,000

3 min readNew DelhiOct 1, 2026 10:07 AM IST
A Telangana consumer commission has awarded Rs 37,768 to a woman after a sheesham wood rocking chair she purchased for her aged parents allegedly developed cracks and structural defects within months of purchase. It held that supplying the defective chair defeats the purpose for which she purchased it and held that it amounted to a deficiency in service.
President G Nagaraju and member V Janardhan Reddy of the Warangal District Consumer Commission were hearing the complaint filed by a 29-year-old advocate who purchased the chair in October 2025.
“This commission considered the material available on record and came to the conclusion that supplying defective chair with cracks on glass without any durability amounts to deficiency of service,” the September 29 order said.
Defects in rocking chair
The woman claimed that she purchased the chair online in October 2025 for Rs 12,768, relying on representations regarding its quality, durability, workmanship and merchantability.
She claimed that within a short period of normal household use, the rocking chair developed multiple structural cracks at the wooden joints, making it weak, unsafe, defective and unfit for its intended use.
After noticing the defects, she contacted the seller and the online shopping platform and shared photographs and videos of the damaged chair, seeking a replacement, repair or refund. However, they allegedly failed to provide an effective remedy. She subsequently issued a legal notice and approached the commission, alleging deficiency in service.
‘Promised repair but never did it’
The commission noted that the seller and manufacturer failed to file their written version within the prescribed timeline and did not contest the proceedings. It also noted that the manufacturer had admitted through WhatsApp messages that the repairs would be carried out at the complainant’s premises and that the expenses would be borne by the opposite parties (seller and manufacturer).
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The commission found that supplying a defective chair with cracks and without durability amounted to deficiency in service and said, “the very purpose of purchasing the chair by the complainant has been defeated.”
It directed the manufacturer, seller and online marketplace to jointly and severally refund Rs 12,768 after collecting the damaged chair from the complainant’s house. It also directed them to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards costs, taking the total award to Rs 37,768. The directions are to be complied with within 45 days.
Takeaway
The commission held that supplying a defective product and failing to provide an effective remedy amounted to deficiency in service.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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