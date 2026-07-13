Robbed in Rajdhani: Couple wins Rs 80,000 after gold mangalsutra stolen in AC coach

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed Northern Railway to pay Rs 80,000 to a couple whose handbag, containing gold mangalsutra and cash, was allegedly stolen during a train journey on a Rajdhani Express.

President Kulwinder Singh Pannu and member Raj Kumar Shukla held Railways guilty of deficiency in service and awarded compensation to the couple.

“On the basis of cumulative circumstances namely Immediate report to the RPF, Contradicting stands by the Railway, Failure the presence of coach attendant and Failure to produce relevant records despite their being in the Railway’s exclusive possession indicates that the opposite parties were deficient in rendering services to the complainants,” the order dated June 30 read.

Handbag stolen

According to the complaint, the couple was travelling with their child in the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on December 14, 2021. They had reserved three berths in a 3AC coach. During their journey, their handbag containing a 15-gram gold mangalsutra worth about Rs 65,000, Rs 5,000 in cash and a bank passbook was allegedly stolen.

The couple claimed they immediately searched for the coach attendant but found none, after which they informed an RPF personnel and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE). A Zero FIR was registered upon reaching New Delhi.

Alleging deficiency, negligence in service and unfair trade practice, the couple moved consumer commission.

The Railways denied the allegations and stated that the incident was not within the notice of the on-duty station master of said station. They denied any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice and sought dismissal of the complaint.

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Relief to couple

The commission found that the Railways’ own documents contradicted their stand. Internal records produced by the Railways showed that an RPF escort party had attended to the complainants during the journey after they reported the theft, and that the passengers had informed officials they would register an FIR on reaching New Delhi.

“Once, the railway admits that its RPF Escort received the complaint it cannot simultaneously contend that no information was available with the railway administration. It is further clear that the complainants lodged a FIR (Zero FIR) at the destination,” the order read.

The commission noted that while the complainants had consistently asserted that no coach attendant was available when the theft occurred, the Railways failed to rebut this allegation or produce the attendant’s duty roster or any records showing that staff were present and discharging their responsibilities.

“The opposite parties have never rebutted the absence of coach attendant and neither produced the duty roaster of the coach attendant to establish that the coach attendant was present at that time and performing his duties. The opposite parties withhold the best available evidence available only with them giving an adverse inference,” the commission held.

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After examining the evidence, the commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the Northern Railway to pay Rs 70,000 to the complainants. It further directed to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 on account of mental harassment and agony to the complainants.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline:0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.