‘Mahabharat will look small’: SC to hear fresh plea in Sunjay Kapur family feud case on Thursday

Sunjay Kapur (third from left) died of cardiac arrest during a polo match in the United Kingdom on June 12, 2025. (Source: Instagram)

Agreeing to hear a fresh plea seeking its intervention in the affairs of the R K Family Trust over which late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur and his third wife Priya Kapur are locked in a dispute, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that the high-stakes family saga would make even the Mahabharat look small.

The court said it will hear the matter on May 14.

“We have entered into an arena. The Mahabharat will look very small,” Justice J B Pardiwala presiding over a two-judge bench remarked while agreeing to look into the fresh plea by Rani Kapur.

“We will look into it,” the judge said as counsel appearing for Rani Kapur, contended that attempts were being made to circumvent the top court’s May 7 order by which the parties to the dispute were referred to mediation in an attempt to find out an amicable settlement.