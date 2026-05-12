‘Mahabharat will look small’: SC to hear fresh plea in Sunjay Kapur family feud case on Thursday

Agreeing to hear a fresh plea seeking its intervention in the affairs of the R K Family Trust over which late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur and his third wife Priya Kapur are locked in a dispute, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that the high-stakes family saga would make even the Mahabharat look small.
The court said it will hear the matter on May 14.
“We have entered into an arena. The Mahabharat will look very small,” Justice J B Pardiwala presiding over a two-judge bench remarked while agreeing to look into the fresh plea by Rani Kapur.
“We will look into it,” the judge said as counsel appearing for Rani Kapur, contended that attempts were being made to circumvent the top court’s May 7 order by which the parties to the dispute were referred to mediation in an attempt to find out an amicable settlement.
The SC had appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator in the matter.
Tuesday, Rani Kapur’s counsel told the bench also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan that on May 8, a day after the SC order, Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), which holds a major part of the estate in question, issued a notice for convening a Board of Directors meeting on May 18.
The counsel contended that the agenda for the May 18 meet includes appointment of two new Independent Directors and tweaks to its authorised bank signatories and added this goes against the spirit of the SC’s attempt to resolve differences through mediation.
Countering this, RIPL’s counsel said it was only in keeping with RBI guidelines for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
Rani Kapur’s counsel, however, termed it an attempt to control the company’s investment decisions by appointing new Independent Directors and authorised signers for RIPL’s bank accounts.
The SC had on April 27 sought Priya Kapur’s response on Rani Kapur’s plea which alleged that the RK Family Trust was constituted in her name in October 2017 using “forged, fabricated and fraudulent” documents and that the family properties were transferred in its name.
She claimed that she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband, Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the ‘Sona Group of Companies’ but these were transferred to the Family Trust.
She urged the court to declare the Trust “null and void”.
Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest during a polo match in the United Kingdom on June 12, 2025.