‘Rights panel can’t give directions’: Punjab and Haryana HC stays inspection of rice shellers in Haryana’s Kaithal district

The Punjab and Haryana High Court says the Haryana Human Rights Commission has only recommendatory powers in a pollution complaint case.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Haryana paddy fieldThe dispute arose from a complaint by villagers seeking criminal action against rice millers over alleged air and water pollution. (Express File Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed three interim orders of the Haryana Human Rights Commission directing inspections of rice shellers in Kaithal district over alleged pollution, observing that the panel’s powers under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 are recommendatory and that it cannot issue binding directions or function as a court.

A bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry passed the order on a petition filed by M/s Amba Foods and other rice sheller owners challenging the commission’s orders dated May 15, 2025, August 21, 2025, and December 11, 2025, on a complaint filed by villagers led by Swaran Singh alleging air and water pollution from about 50 mills.

Senior advocate Vikas Chatrath, assisted by advocates Preet Agroa, Tarun Seth, and Pawandeep Singh, argued that the commission exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing directions on environmental issues, which fall within the domain of the National Green Tribunal and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. He submitted that the 1993 Act limits the commission to making recommendations to the state government, which alone can act on them.

The dispute arose from a March 1, 2023, complaint by villagers accusing rice millers of violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and seeking criminal action.

The commission took cognisance and directed the pollution control board to conduct surveys. An interim status report on July 17, 2023, found that 41 of the 50 units, including the petitioners, had valid consents. A November 28, 2023, report noted 39 compliant units, while a May 15, 2025, report again cleared 41 units.
Water samples collected on April 10, 2023 and analysed on November 18, 2025, by the District Water Testing Laboratory, Kaithal, were found to conform to BIS 10500:2012 standards. An August 20, 2025, pollution control board report also noted that several mills were not operating during the inspection due to seasonal closure.
Despite this, the commission ordered repeated inspections with complainants and the sarpanch present, prompting the millers to approach the high court on January 18, 2026, alleging jurisdictional overreach, forum shopping to bypass the National Green Tribunal, and harassment through repeated inquiries.

The bench noted the primary contention regarding the commission’s limited powers, issued a notice to the Haryana government, accepted by Additional Advocate-General Neeraj Gupta, and stayed the impugned orders till March 17, 2026.

The petitioners relied on precedents including N C Dhoundial vs Union of India (2004) and Jatt Ram vs Punjab State Human Rights Commission (2005), arguing that the complaint lacked any nexus to state-attributable human rights violations and was directed against private millers.

