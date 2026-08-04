Rights activist Khurram Parvez, IPS officer among 6 charged for terror-funding

A New Delhi court has framed charges against human rights activist Khurram Parvez, IPS officer Arvind Negi, and four others, while discharging one accused who turned approver, in NIA’s 2021 case of alleged terror funding in J&K.

On July 31, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma charged Parvez with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the state under the IPC, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for offences pertaining to conspiracy, membership and supporting a terror organisation, and also under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act for bribing a public servant. Section 8 of the PC Act penalises the bribe-giver, thus making private persons liable to be charged under the same.

Parvez, who was in jail for over four-and-half years, and came out only last week, was the coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), involved in investigating human rights violations in J&K, as well as advocating for the rights of victims of enforced disappearances, illegal detentions, torture, extra-judicial executions etc. Parvez, in this case, has been accused of allegedly working with LeT, with material object seizure from him including CDs styled along the lines of “a tribute to Shaheed Afzal” (Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru) and “Haqeeqat-e-Kashmir”, a parallel cultural and political protest event in Srinagar in 2013. “The material, taken at face value, raises grave suspicion against (Parvez),” the court held while framing charges against him.

Negi, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer who spent over 11 years in the NIA, has been charged under the Official Secrets Act for passing on information which is likely to affect the sovereignty and integrity of the State. NIA had alleged that Negi had leaked official secret documents to an alleged overground worker of LeT. He has also been charged under PC Act for allegedly accepting bribes. Negi was arrested in the case on February 18, 2022, and was granted bail on June 2, 2022.

As recorded in the framing of charges order by the trial court, Negi had allegedly passed the interrogation report of Waheed Para, details of the investigation in a 2020 case, and a document on the JKCSS to Muneer Kataria (now an approver), who had then allegedly passed it on to an LeT operative based in Pakistan.

Apart from Parvez and Negi, the court also framed charges against four other accused: Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Zafar Abbas alias Zafar Ali, Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato. Tonch and Abbas have been charged under UAPA as well as for conspiring to tamper with evidence, while Prasad and Mahato have been charged with criminal conspiracy to forge documents under the IPC. According to the agency, Prasad and Mahato had forged identity documents and used the same for procuring SIM cards and opening bank accounts and passed them on to the co-accused for monetary benefits.

Muneer Kataria, who stands discharged, was allegedly an overground worker for LeT. Kataria was granted pardon and made an approver by the trial court in July 2025.