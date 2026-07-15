‘Right to vote has nothing to do with delimitation’: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea

The court asked the petitioner to give representation to the competent authority, which may be inclined to entertain the same. The CJI said: "We will not say we are dismissing the petition."

THE RIGHT to vote has nothing to do with delimitation, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the 84th and 87th Constitution amendments dealing with delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies.

“These are two different things. Right to vote has nothing to do with delimitation,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The plea, filed by petitioner Nishant Khatri, challenged the validity of the amendments for being violative of the basic structure insofar as they mandated that representation in the Lok Sabha would be based on the 1971 population and in the Vidhan Sabha it would be based on the 2001 population.