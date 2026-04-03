‘Right to travel abroad basic human right’: HC allows convicted cop to visit Europe

Ghirra was convicted in 2024 in a 2011 bribery case and sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment by a Chandigarh CBI court for accepting Rs 1-lakh bribe. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed Raka Ghirra, a former Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) convicted in a bribery case, to travel abroad for a month, subject to stringent conditions including furnishing securities worth Rs 40 lakh.

Ghirra was convicted in 2024 in a 2011 bribery case and sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment by a Chandigarh CBI court for accepting Rs 1-lakh bribe.

Hearing applications in the matter, Justice Aman Chaudhary permitted the 61-year-old to visit Spain, Switzerland and Czechia from April 10 to May 10. The court recorded submissions that she had earlier been granted permission to travel abroad during trial on December 1, 2016, and again on December 10, 2019, and had returned on time on both occasions. She now sought permission for a one-month visit to the three countries.