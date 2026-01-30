Right to live with honor: Rajasthan High Court orders protection for Jodhpur man

Observing that the Constitution of India provides for right to life and personal liberty, the Rajasthan High Court has directed senior police official to consider providing security to a man from Jodhpur who alleged a threat to his life from at least 14 people.
Justice Farjand Ali was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by one Babu Lal, 50 seeking protection against threat to his life and directed the authorities concerned to assess the threat and provide him “adequate security”.
“Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides for right to life, limb and personal liberty under the ambit of fundamental rights and any threat to the same amounts to violation of the same. Being the citizens of independent India, the petitioner has a right to reside with honour and dignity,” the court said in the January 23 order.
The court is neither going into the details of the matter, as it is the subject matter of investigation before the investigating officer.
The petition is disposed of with the direction to the petitioner to appear before the superintendent of police/commissioner of police, Jodhpur along with appropriate representation regarding their grievance.
The superintendent of police/commissioner of police, Jodhpur shall hear the grievance of the petitioner.
After analyzing the threat perceptions, if necessitated, may pass necessary orders to provide adequate security and protection to the petitioner.
It is made clear that any observation in this order shall not affect any criminal and civil proceedings initiated against the petitioner.
Additional Government Advocate Surendra Bishnoi, informed the court that threat perception and security assessment fall within the domain of the police authorities, to be examined on the basis of material placed before them.
