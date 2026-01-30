Right to live with honor: Rajasthan High Court orders protection for Jodhpur man

The Rajasthan High Court said since the petitioner apprehends threat to his right of life and liberty, he has every right to seek the protection. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the Constitution of India provides for right to life and personal liberty, the Rajasthan High Court has directed senior police official to consider providing security to a man from Jodhpur who alleged a threat to his life from at least 14 people.

Justice Farjand Ali was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by one Babu Lal, 50 seeking protection against threat to his life and directed the authorities concerned to assess the threat and provide him “adequate security”.

“Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides for right to life, limb and personal liberty under the ambit of fundamental rights and any threat to the same amounts to violation of the same. Being the citizens of independent India, the petitioner has a right to reside with honour and dignity,” the court said in the January 23 order.