‘Right to life not just animal-like existence’: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants dual family pension to widow

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the plea of the widow of government employee holding the authority concerned's action of rejecting the request wholly unjustified. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that the right to life is not limited to mere “animal-like existence” but includes the right to live a “meaningful life with dignity”, while allowing a woman to receive a dual family pension for the periods of service rendered by her husband under two different employers.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was hearing the plea of a government employee’s widow who was denied her family pension for a portion of her husband’s service, challenging the rejection as being contrary to the Family Pension Scheme, 1964.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar said that family pension is a “natural right” that follows from the pension already granted, and no rule or instruction can take away this entitlement. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Harpreet Singh Brar said that family pension is a “natural right” that follows from the pension already granted, and no rule or instruction can take away this entitlement. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The right to life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, is not limited to mere animal-like existence but includes the right to live a meaningful life, with dignity in the truest sense of the term,” the court said.