Your name, your dignity: Why Karnataka High Court says you can reclaim biological father’s name over stepfather’s

The petitioner argued that the continued reflection of her stepfather as her biological father in public records caused prejudice and required rectification. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court has underscored that an individual’s right to assert their legal and civil identity, specifically regarding parentage and surnames, is an “essential attribute of personality and dignity” that continues even after a judicial order has been passed during their minority.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj was dealing with the plea of a 22-year-old woman seeking to restore her biological father’s name across her official identification and records, replacing her stepfather’s name.

“The petitioner has now attained majority and seeks to assert her identity. The issue pertains to civil status and personal identity, which are continuing in nature and have recurring consequences,” the court said on February 22.