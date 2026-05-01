Vendetta over Rajinder Gupta’s BJP switch?: Trident moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against pollution board raid

Trident's counsel told the high court bench that Rajinder Gupta, now chairman emeritus of the company with no day-to-day operational role, had stepped away from active management in 2022. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday recorded the Punjab government’s statement that no coercive action would be taken against Trident Group till Monday, after the company moved the court alleging political vendetta behind a late evening raid by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at its industrial unit.

The matter came up before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry.

Appearing for Trident, senior advocate Manisha Gandhi argued that the company, founded by Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Rajinder Gupta, was being targeted after Gupta changed his political allegiance and joined the BJP on April 24, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs.