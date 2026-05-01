Vendetta over Rajinder Gupta’s BJP switch?: Trident moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against pollution board raid

Trident, a company founded by Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, claimed that a 30-member inspection team violated sampling norms and said that it feared a closure notice.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readUpdated: May 1, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Rajinder Gupta Trident founderTrident's counsel told the high court bench that Rajinder Gupta, now chairman emeritus of the company with no day-to-day operational role, had stepped away from active management in 2022. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday recorded the Punjab government’s statement that no coercive action would be taken against Trident Group till Monday, after the company moved the court alleging political vendetta behind a late evening raid by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at its industrial unit.

The matter came up before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry.

Appearing for Trident, senior advocate Manisha Gandhi argued that the company, founded by Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Rajinder Gupta, was being targeted after Gupta changed his political allegiance and joined the BJP on April 24, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs.

Gandhi told the bench that Gupta, now chairman emeritus of the company with no day-to-day operational role, had stepped away from active management in 2022 and was presently in the United States undergoing treatment, including a third open-heart surgery.

Also Read | Rajinder Gupta: Punjab’s richest politician with ties across party lines

She submitted that Trident, a listed company employing around 15,000 people, had been compliant with environmental norms under the Air Act and Water Act and had regularly secured statutory consents. She further told the court that in proceedings before the National Green Tribunal, the company had set up a Rs 5 crore environmental corpus, of which Rs 2.29 crore had already been utilised under the supervision of the PPCB, the Central Pollution Control Board and the district administration.

Referring to the PPCB action on Thursday evening, Gandhi alleged that around 30 officials raided the premises at about 7.30 pm in an “unprecedented move”, restrained movement within the factory premises, collected samples in violation of prescribed procedure and failed to leave one sample with the industry, as required under law.

She argued that the company apprehended that the samples would be declared failed and a closure notice could follow, including possible disconnection of electricity supply.

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Also Read | PPCB raids Trident unit days after Rajinder Gupta’s switch to BJP

Seeking court intervention, Gandhi prayed for fresh sampling by the Central Pollution Control Board through an agency outside Punjab, contending that the company had “no faith” in testing within the state. She also sought a direction that no coercive action be taken without notice and an opportunity of hearing, requesting at least 15 days before any adverse step.

The PPCB’s case was presented by senior advocate D S Patwalia, who said it was a routine inspection and described the petition as premature, saying it was founded largely on apprehension. At the same time, Patwalia, on instructions, assured the bench that no coercive steps would be taken against the petitioner company till Monday, and sought time to argue the case on merits.

Recording the statement, the high court directed that no coercive action be taken against Trident till the next hearing on Monday. Notice was also issued in the matter.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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