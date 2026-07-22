‘Looking forward to returning to India’: Lalit Modi after Tribunal clears him in FEMA violation case

Lalit Modi had been suspended by the BCCI in 2010 and later banned for life in separate disciplinary proceedings

In a significant order, the Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA has set aside most of the penalties imposed on former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, BCCI and several of its former office-bearers in a FEMA case arising from the IPL’s 2009 shift to South Africa.

In its July 16 order, a bench of Chairman Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Member Rajesh Malhotra held that the principal overseas remittances were “current account transactions” that did not require prior approval from the RBI. The Tribunal overturned the ED’s core findings while leaving intact only two limited violations by the BCCI.

Reacting to the verdict, Lalit Modi said it marked the end of a 16-year-long legal battle. “I’m really happy with the verdict… Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth,” he said, adding that he is now looking forward to returning to India.