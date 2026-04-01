Why Karnataka HC rejected plea for retrospective promotion by retired employee

A Division Bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice T M Nadaf, in its order dated March 18, dismissed the appeal filed by Dhanavantari Rao, 66. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by one of its former employees, observing that the right to promotion is not a fundamental right and retired personnel cannot claim “retrospective promotion” to a post.

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A Division Bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice T M Nadaf, in its order dated March 18, dismissed the appeal filed by Dhanavantari Rao, 66. “Once the person is retired, he cannot claim retrospective promotion to the post, where he has not been subjected to any discrimination in violation of Articles 14 and 16(1) of the Constitution of India.”

“The right for consideration to promotion is a legal right, if there is a vacancy, and the candidate is qualified, he/she may have a legitimate expectation for fair consideration of his/her case for promotion.”