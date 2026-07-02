Retiree wins relief after 30 years, court sets aside recovery order over ‘Rs 3.6 lakh theft’

The department had ordered the recovery of Rs 3.12 lakh from the petitioner's salary by deducting Rs 2,500 every month starting from April 1996. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state to refund money recovered from a retired employee with interest, while observing that no departmental inquiry had been completed against him despite the embezzlement allegations.

Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj was dealing with the plea of a retired senior assistant in the state Health Department, challenging the recovery orders that hold him liable for alleged embezzlement. The chargesheet had been issued against him before the departmental inquiry concluded.

“The petitioner who got retired from service on April 30, 2006, has been paid the retiral benefits only after the petition instituted by him…,” the June 25 order noted, adding that even then, the payment was made only after the court directed the authorities to release the amount.