Retired employees of cooperative societies cannot claim retirement benefits at par with govt staff: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Service Societies Service Rules, 1997, invalid, holding that they are beyond the scope of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, and cannot be enforced to claim retirement benefits.

In a judgment delivered on March 5, 2026, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar dismissed four connected writ petitions filed by retired employees of cooperative societies in Punjab seeking benefits such as gratuity, leave encashment, provident fund, and interest on delayed payments. The court also disposed of a petition filed by a cooperative society challenging pressure to release benefits to a former employee despite pending recovery proceedings.

The dispute centred on the applicability of the 1997 Service Rules framed by the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab. The petitioners argued that they were entitled to retirement benefits at par with Punjab government employees, citing acknowledgments by societies and authorities, pre-audits, and earlier court directions. Cooperative societies, on the other hand, cited financial losses, constraints, and pending recoveries to justify delays or non-payment.

The court held that the rules are ultra vires the parent statute and, therefore, unenforceable. It ruled that retired employees have no vested or enforceable right under these rules to seek retirement benefits from cooperative societies.

The petitions included claims by Samarjit Singh for balance gratuity, leave encashment and interest; Balbir Singh for interest on delayed payments made in instalments and challenge to an inquiry denying interest; Surinder Singh for unpaid gratuity, leave encashment, provident fund, salary and interest; and a plea by Bir Rau Ke Multipurpose Cooperative Society contesting directions to release dues to its former secretary despite pending arbitral recovery awards.

Key reasons offered by the judge:

• The state government could not delegate its rule-making power under Section 85(2)(xxxviii) of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, to the Registrar, Cooperative Societies.

• The 1997 Service Rules were framed by the Registrar without lawful authority from the parent Act, rendering them ultra vires and non-statutory in nature.

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• The respondent-State admitted the rules’ non-statutory character, confirming they lack legal force.

• Without a valid statutory basis, petitioners could not enforce claims for benefits such as gratuity and leave encashment at government parity or interest on delays through writ jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

• A writ seeking enforcement of unenforceable or invalid rules is not maintainable.

The court observed that cooperative societies function under their own bye-laws and the 1961 Act, and are not automatically entitled to adopt government service conditions unless specifically provided for by law. While noting the financial constraints of societies, the court said the core issue was the invalidity of the 1997 Rules.

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The ruling is expected to affect similar pending cases involving cooperative employees in Punjab seeking government-like retirement benefits under the 1997 Rules.