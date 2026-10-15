Restricted wrist movement ‘not insignificant’ for lawyer, hospital ordered to pay Rs 12 lakh

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed an orthopaedic surgeon and a hospital to pay Rs 12.25 lakh after finding medical negligence in the treatment of a 38-year-old woman’s fractured wrist. The commission noted that the woman is an advocate and observed that limited hand movement is not an “insignificant consequence” for someone whose work involves writing, drafting, handling documents and other professional activities.

President M Ram Gopal Reddy, along with members J Shyamala and D Sreedevi, found that the woman’s condition continued to worsen after the first surgery, leaving her with persistent pain and restricted movement. It said medical records and subsequent investigations supported her claim that the treatment fell below the expected standard of care.

“The functional restriction of a hand is not an insignificant consequence for a person whose professional activities involve writing, drafting, handling documents and other routine professional work,” the commission said on September 29.

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Back-to-back surgeries but no relief

The woman stated that on December 3, 2022, while playing with her children, she accidentally sustained an injury to her left hand when her hand went beneath a house gate. She immediately experienced swelling, deformity and severe pain.

Her husband took her to the said hospital, where the said doctor allegedly advised surgery and represented that the procedure was minor, would be completed within a short period and that she would regain normal movement.

Later, her surgery was performed on December 3, 2022, and she was discharged from the hospital on December 5. However, the woman claimed that she experienced persistent pain, stiffness, swelling, and restricted movement of the wrist and fingers and despite repeated follow-up visits, the problem did not resolve.

She later consulted two other doctors at another hospital who advised her to remove the implant. Another surgeon performed a second surgery on May 24, 2023, to remove the implant. The woman alleged that her movement remained restricted and that further evaluation and tendon reconstruction were later advised.

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Aggrieved, she moved the commission alleging that she has been left with continuing pain, restricted wrist and finger movements and loss of grip, resulting in physical suffering, mental agony and impairment of her day-to-day activities. The woman was represented by advocate Arvind Kumar Agarwal.

Hospital’s defence

The hospital and the surgeon argued that the treatment the woman later received at other medical establishments was independent of the original treatment. They submitted that the need for further procedures, such as implant removal or tendon surgery, did not by itself prove that the first surgery was performed negligently.

They also argued that an adverse outcome or postoperative complication does not automatically amount to medical negligence. “Medical negligence must be established by cogent evidence showing that the doctor failed to exercise the reasonable degree of skill and care expected of a competent medical professional,” the lawyer added.

‘Medical practitioner- not insurer’

The commission mentioned that one must bear in mind that an unsuccessful result of medical treatment does not, by itself, establish negligence. “A medical practitioner is not an insurer against every adverse medical outcome. The applicable standard is that of a reasonably competent medical practitioner exercising reasonable skill and care in the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time,” it added.

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The commission said it was necessary to balance the need to provide relief to consumers with the requirement that medical negligence claims be decided on evidence, not judged with hindsight. It noted that the Consumer Protection Act is intended to provide effective relief for genuine consumer complaints, while medical negligence requires careful assessment.

The commission clarified that compensation in a medical-negligence case must be just and reasonable. “It cannot become a punitive windfall, but equally it cannot be reduced to a token amount where the evidence establishes prolonged pain, additional treatment and functional impairment,” it added.

The commission directed the surgeon and the hospital to jointly pay Rs 12 lakh in compensation for the woman’s physical pain and suffering, mental agony, inconvenience, loss of amenities and functional impairment caused by the established negligence.

The commission also directed them to pay Rs 25,000 towards the costs of the complaint.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights that while an adverse medical outcome alone does not prove negligence, doctors and hospitals can be held liable when medical records and subsequent investigations establish that treatment fell below the expected standard of professional care.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.