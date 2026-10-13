Restaurant charges customer Rs 2 extra on water bottle, told to pay Rs 1 lakh fine

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Aligarh has directed a restaurant in Hathras to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to the Consumer Welfare Fund for allegedly charging Rs 2 extra on a water bottle.

President Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajpoot also directed the restaurant to pay the complainant Rs 1,000 as compensation for harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

“We hereby direct the op to pay complainant the compensation Rs.1000 with litigation expenses Rs.5000. Op is also directed to pay amount Rs 1,00,000 u/s 39(1) k of the Act which shall be deposited in Consumer Welfare Fund,” the order read.

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‘Unfair trade practice’

The complaint was filed by a resident of Aligarh, who said he had visited the restaurant on March 11, 2026. According to his complaint, when he asked for water during his meal, he was served a packaged water bottle with an MRP of Rs 18 but was charged Rs 20.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainant sought Rs 10 lakh in compensation for mental agony and financial loss, besides Rs 15,000 towards legal expenses. He also sought action against the restaurant for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

The restaurant did not contest the proceedings despite being served notice, following which the commission proceeded ex parte against it on May 21, 2026.

The commission examined the bill dated March 11, 2026, which showed that the restaurant had charged Rs 20 for the water bottle, along with a photograph of the bottle displaying an MRP of Rs 18. The commission found that there was sufficient proof to show that the restaurant had sold water bottle for Rs 20 instead of MRP Rs 18 and thus had adopted unfair trade practice.

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“There is sufficient proof to show that the op had sold water bottle for Rs.20 instead of MRP Rs.18 and thus op has adopted unfair trade practice and is liable to be penalized u/s 39(1) k and complainant is entitled for compensation for harassment at Rs 1000 and litigation expenses Rs 5000,” the commission said.

It therefore directed the restaurant to pay 6,000 to the complainant and deposit Rs 1 lakh to the consumer welfare fund. The commission directed the restaurant to comply with the order within 45 days. It warned that failure to do so could lead to prosecution under Section 72 of the Act for non-compliance with its directions.

Takeaway

Restaurants and retailers cannot charge consumers more than the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on packaged products. Selling a product above its declared MRP amounts to an unfair trade practice and can invite penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttar Pradesh helpline: 1800180030) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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