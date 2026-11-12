Restaurant adds 50 paise to Valentine’s Day dinner bill, Jaipur man wins Rs 10,000 payout

What was meant to be a delightful experience on Valentine’s Day and a wedding anniversary dinner for a 50-year-old Jaipur resident and his family ended in a dispute over 50 paise as the man was forced to question why his restaurant bill of Rs 1,648.50 was rounded up to Rs 1,649, especially since he was paying digitally via UPI.

Now, the Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the restaurant to refund the 50 paise, along with Rs 7,000 compensation for mental and physical harassment and Rs 3,000 litigation costs.

A bench of president Subesingh Yadav and members Ashutosh and Hemlata Agrawal said in the October 27 order, “The opposite party’s act of collecting an additional amount of 50 paise from the complainant through rounding off amounts to an unfair trade practice.”