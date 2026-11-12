Restaurant adds 50 paise to Valentine’s Day dinner bill, Jaipur man wins Rs 10,000 payout

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of... Read More
What was meant to be a delightful experience on Valentine’s Day and a wedding anniversary dinner for a 50-year-old Jaipur resident and his family ended in a dispute over 50 paise as the man was forced to question why his restaurant bill of Rs 1,648.50 was rounded up to Rs 1,649, especially since he was paying digitally via UPI.
Now, the Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the restaurant to refund the 50 paise, along with Rs 7,000 compensation for mental and physical harassment and Rs 3,000 litigation costs.
A bench of president Subesingh Yadav and members Ashutosh and Hemlata Agrawal said in the October 27 order, “The opposite party’s act of collecting an additional amount of 50 paise from the complainant through rounding off amounts to an unfair trade practice.”
The order pointed out that the complainant’s grievance was not resolved by the opposite party in a timely manner, which constitutes a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party towards the complainant.
Referring to the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission’s decision in Parasrampuria Mart v Nandkishore Sahu case, the commission held that the legal position is clear: a business cannot arbitrarily round off a bill to add and collect an extra 50 paise from a consumer without authorisation.
Based on the facts and the cited precedent, the commission observed that rounding off the bill to collect an extra 50 paise from the complainant falls squarely under the category of an unfair trade practice.
On February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and to celebrate his marriage anniversary this year, the complainant went to the opposite party’s restaurant with his family for dinner. After dinner, the bill came to Rs 1,648.50, but according to the complainant, the restaurant made a round-up of the bill, adding 50 paise, totalling Rs 1,649 without asking him if he wanted to pay in cash or digitally.
According to the complainant, when he objected to the unauthorised addition of 50 paise to the bill, pointing out that he was paying via UPI, which allows exact transactions, the staff of the restaurant pressured him to pay the rounded amount, claiming it was mandatory under restaurant policy, and he claimed that they behaved rudely.
The complainant alleged that, as he was dining with his family, he felt compelled to pay the full Rs 1,649 via UPI. Arguing that no such rounding-off policy had been disclosed prior to availing the service and that the forced extra 50 paise charge constituted an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service, he filed a consumer complaint. The restaurant did not appear before the commission, and the proceedings were conducted ex parte (without hearing its side).
This judgment reinforces consumer rights by establishing that businesses cannot arbitrarily round up bills, especially during digital UPI payments where exact amounts are possible, without prior consent. By penalising an unauthorised 50-paise charge with Rs 10,000 in compensation and costs, the commission deters hidden “policies” and protects consumers against everyday unfair trade practices.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Woman ‘forced’ to pay Rs 401 service charge, panel fines Gurugram restaurant Rs 31,000
5-year-old with Dubai visa denied boarding over ‘passport rule’, airline to pay Rs 1.5 lakh
Cab-hailing company fined Rs 10 lakh for asking customers to ‘tip for faster booking’