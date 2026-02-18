Resignation refusal is bonded labour: Kerala High Court orders firm to free Company Secretary kept ‘against his will’

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that an employer cannot refuse to accept an employee’s resignation except in limited circumstances observing that an employer refusing to accept an employee’s resignation amounts to “bonded labour” prohibited under Article 23 of the Constitution and directed Ernakulum based Traco Cable Company Limited to accept the resignation of a company secretary.

A bench of Justice N Nagaresh was hearing a plea by the company secretary alleging refusal of the company to accept his resignation citing financial crisis.

“Financial issues or financial emergency cannot be a reason to force a Company Secretary to work for an incorporated Company against his will and without his consent. The disciplinary proceedings contemplated against the petitioner in the circumstances can only be seen as an attempt by the respondents to violate the right of the petitioner to resign from service,” the court held in its order dated February 13.