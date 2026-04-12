‘Republic will ultimately be judged not by the rights it declares but by the rights it delivers’: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Sunday said that the challenge before the justice system lies not in the absence of rights but in ensuring that they are accessible in practice, noting that “a right that cannot be accessed in practice is little more than a promise on paper.”

His remarks came at the North Zone Regional Conference on “Enhancing Access to Justice”, organised by the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority in Dehradun.

The conference, themed “Justice Beyond Barriers: Rights, Rehabilitation and Reform for the Most Vulnerable,” focused on barriers faced by citizens in accessing legal remedies, particularly in regions where geography and infrastructure limit institutional reach.