Repeated internet service disruptions left ‘unresolved’, Shimla woman wins Rs 10,000

A Himachal Pradesh consumer forum has held Reliance JioFiber liable for deficiency in service and directed the company to restore a subscriber’s broadband connection free of charge after repeated service disruptions allegedly went unresolved despite multiple complaints.

A bench of president Baldev Singh and Nidhi Sharma of the District Consumer Commission, Shimla, also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

“The plea of the opposite party (JioFiber) is that the grievance of the complainant has been redressed and she is continuously enjoying the Jio Fiber services without any interruption. Hence, it is for the opposite party to prove through evidence on record that the opposite party has redressed the grievance of the complainant,” the commission said on July 21.

Repeated complaints, no restoration

The complainant recharged her JioFiber connection for six months by paying Rs 2,824.92 in March 2025 for her academic and daily purposes. However, the internet service stopped working in April. She lodged an online complaint and received a message that the issue would be resolved. She claimed the issue remained pending and the complaint was cancelled. The complaint added that a company representative visited her house and found breakage in the wire, following which they assured her that it would be replaced.

According to the complainant, the person told her that there was another wire lying in his vehicle and he would return within 10-15 minutes to complete the repair, but he did not turn up later. However, he called her after a while asking whether the matter had been resolved, to which the complainant replied that the wire had not been replaced.

Despite repeatedly lodging complaints and receiving assurances of resolution, the connection remained disrupted, prompting her to approach the consumer commission.

Jiofiber’s defence

Reliance JioFiber said the complainant herself cancelled service requests without waiting for their resolution. It claimed to have made repeated attempts to contact her, said the technician who had visited her was no longer employed by the company, and that the connectivity issue had eventually been resolved.

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Pointing out that the complainant continued to use its connection, the company denied any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice. Hence, it held that the present complaint was filed without any cause of action.

‘No proof of service restoration ‘

The commission noted that it is clear from the record that there was some issue with the complainant’s internet services. The specific allegation is that she made complaints several times on the dates mentioned, but the grievance was not resolved.

It said that an affidavit by the company’s state finance head, coupled with a document, is not enough to prove the company’s claim that the matter was resolved as they had to prove it through some documentary evidence or by way of an affidavit by a technical person who visited the complainant’s house. But no such evidence was presented.

Takeaway

This ruling reinforces that telecom and internet service providers cannot escape liability by merely claiming that complaints were resolved. They must produce credible evidence showing that faults were rectified. The decision also affirms that repeated service failures and unaddressed consumer grievances constitute a deficiency in service, entitling subscribers to compensation.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.